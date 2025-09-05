- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Winner of the doubles and singles events at the 2012 NQ Junior Age Championships and the 2012 Mid North QLD Open Championships
- Winner of the 2012 Burdekin Open and Age Carnival OJT
Off Court
- Biggest tennis ambition is to one day win a Grand Slam
- Tenika is also a keen cricketer and has represented her state in the sport
Titles/Finals
Titles
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|26
|Born
|23 February 1999
|Birth place
|Mackay, Queensland
|Lives
|Mackay, Queensland
|Height
|160 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Alan Harris