Biography

On Court

  • Winner of the doubles and singles events at the 2012 NQ Junior Age Championships and the 2012 Mid North QLD Open Championships
  • Winner of the 2012 Burdekin Open and Age Carnival OJT

Off Court

  • Biggest tennis ambition is to one day win a Grand Slam
  • Tenika is also a keen cricketer and has represented her state in the sport

Titles/Finals

Titles

  • Winner of the doubles and singles events at the 2012 NQ Junior Age Championships and the 2012 Mid North QLD Open Championships
  • Winner of the 2012 Burdekin Open and Age Carnival OJT

Statistics

Key statistics

Age26
Born23 February 1999
Birth placeMackay, Queensland
LivesMackay, Queensland
Height160 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachAlan Harris