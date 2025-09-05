Jason Kubler

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis when his father introduced him to the game, aged five
- With his powerful build and heavy-hitting playing style, he’s been described as a right-handed version of Rafael Nadal
- Led the 2009 Junior Davis Cup team to victory, remaining undefeated in singles and doubles
- Davis Cup triumph was part of a 36-match winning streak in 2009 that also reaped five junior ITF titles
- Won the Optus 18s Australian Championships in 2009, defeating Ben Mitchell in the final
- Made his Grand Slam debut at the 2010 Australian Open
- Won his first ITF Futures events in 2011, securing back-to-back titles in Texas and Alabama
- Member of the 2012 Australian Institute of Sport Pro Tour Program
- Won first ATP Challenger title in Sibiu, Romania in 2014; one of four titles he won that year to finish season ranked No.136
- Qualified at Wimbledon in 2018, marking the first time he had won three qualifying rounds to reach a Grand Slam main draw
- Cracked ATP top 100 (at No.99) on 20 August 2018 after reaching final of Vancouver Challenger
- Players he admires are Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi
- Dream is to win all four Grand Slam titles and to be world No.1
- Favourite surface is clay
- Sidelined during 2019 with wrist injury
- Enjoyed a career-best Grand Slam run at Wimbledon 2022, reaching the fourth round as a qualifier
- Made Davis Cup debut in September 2022, becoming the 114th player to represent Australia in the competition
- Scored two top-40 singles wins representing Australia at the inaugural United Cup
- Won the Australian Open 2023 men’s doubles title alongside Rinky Hijikata as wildcards; Kubler was ranked No.163 at the time and making only his third Grand Slam doubles appearance.
Off Court
- Enjoys hanging out with his mates in his spare time
- Good friends with fellow player Ben Mitchell
- Hobbies include Rugby League.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|32
|Born
|19 May 1993
|Birth Place
|Brisbane, Queensland
|Lives
|Brisbane, Queensland
|Height
|179 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Ben Mathias & David Hodge
|Pro Since
|2008
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|102
|2022
|109
|2021
|201
|2020
|257
|2019
|264
|2018
|114
|2017
|337
|2016
|1036
|2015
|547
|2014
|136
|2013
|469
|2012
|324
|2011
|528
|2010
|535
Latest news
Gallery
Jason Kubler Australian Open 2024
Jason Kubler plays Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia on KIA Arena during the 2024 Australian Open
Jason Kubler United Cup 2023
Jason Kubler of Team Australia plays Daniel Evans of Team Great Britain on Ken Rosewall Arena during their Group D match on Day 2 of the 2023 United Cup in Sydney
Jason Kubler Australian Open 2024
Jason Kubler in action against Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia on KIA Arena during the 2024 Australian Open
Jason Kubler Australian Open doubles final 2023
Jason Kubler in the Men's Doubles Final on Day 13 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Kubler Hijikata Australian Open doubles 2023
Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata play Jan Zielinski of Poland and Hugo Nys of Monaco on Rod Laver Arena, Day 13 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Jason Kubler Australian Open 2023
Jason Kubler plays Sebastian Baez of Argentina on John Cain Arena, Day 1 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6