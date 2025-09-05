Jason Kubler

When I found out [I was making my debut], it was one of the things to see that the team had a lot of belief in me. It made me feel special.

Jason Kubler, 27 Jan 2020
Biography

On Court

  • Began playing tennis when his father introduced him to the game, aged five
  • With his powerful build and heavy-hitting playing style, he’s been described as a right-handed version of Rafael Nadal
  • Led the 2009 Junior Davis Cup team to victory, remaining undefeated in singles and doubles
  • Davis Cup triumph was part of a 36-match winning streak in 2009 that also reaped five junior ITF titles
  • Won the Optus 18s Australian Championships in 2009, defeating Ben Mitchell in the final
  • Made his Grand Slam debut at the 2010 Australian Open
  • Won his first ITF Futures events in 2011, securing back-to-back titles in Texas and Alabama
  • Member of the 2012 Australian Institute of Sport Pro Tour Program
  • Won first ATP Challenger title in Sibiu, Romania in 2014; one of four titles he won that year to finish season ranked No.136
  • Qualified at Wimbledon in 2018, marking the first time he had won three qualifying rounds to reach a Grand Slam main draw
  • Cracked ATP top 100 (at No.99) on 20 August 2018 after reaching final of Vancouver Challenger
  • Players he admires are Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi
  • Dream is to win all four Grand Slam titles and to be world No.1
  • Favourite surface is clay
  • Sidelined during 2019 with wrist injury
  • Enjoyed a career-best Grand Slam run at Wimbledon 2022, reaching the fourth round as a qualifier
  • Made Davis Cup debut in September 2022, becoming the 114th player to represent Australia in the competition
  • Scored two top-40 singles wins representing Australia at the inaugural United Cup
  • Won the Australian Open 2023 men’s doubles title alongside Rinky Hijikata as wildcards; Kubler was ranked No.163 at the time and making only his third Grand Slam doubles appearance.

Off Court

  • Enjoys hanging out with his mates in his spare time
  • Good friends with fellow player Ben Mitchell
  • Hobbies include Rugby League.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age32
Born19 May 1993
Birth PlaceBrisbane, Queensland
LivesBrisbane, Queensland
Height179 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachBen Mathias & David Hodge
Pro Since2008

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023102
2022109
2021201
2020257
2019264
2018114
2017337
20161036
2015547
2014136
2013469
2012324
2011528
2010535

