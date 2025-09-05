Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis at age four at Tiny Podesta School of Tennis
  • Was part of the winning NSW team at the 2022 National Teams Championships
  • Was an U14 doubles finalist at the 2022 Australian Claycourt Championships
  • Claimed the U16 girls singles and doubles titles at the 2021 Parramatta JT
  • Names her backhand down the line as her strongest shot
  • Enjoys the competitiveness of tennis

 

Off Court

  • Likes listening to music and hanging out with her family
  • Younger sister, Renee, also plays tennis
  • Favourite food is pasta
  • Plays soccer
  • Speaks Arabic

Statistics

Key statistics

Age17
Born21 August 2007
Birth placeSydney, NSW
LivesMerrylands, NSW
Height170 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachSteve Thompson