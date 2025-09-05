- Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis at age four at Tiny Podesta School of Tennis
- Was part of the winning NSW team at the 2022 National Teams Championships
- Was an U14 doubles finalist at the 2022 Australian Claycourt Championships
- Claimed the U16 girls singles and doubles titles at the 2021 Parramatta JT
- Names her backhand down the line as her strongest shot
- Enjoys the competitiveness of tennis
Off Court
- Likes listening to music and hanging out with her family
- Younger sister, Renee, also plays tennis
- Favourite food is pasta
- Plays soccer
- Speaks Arabic
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|17
|Born
|21 August 2007
|Birth place
|Sydney, NSW
|Lives
|Merrylands, NSW
|Height
|170 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Steve Thompson