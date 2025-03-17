Aussie Weekly Wrap: Hon on a roll in 2025

Priscilla Hon continued her career-best start to a season, claiming a second tournament trophy in 2025.

The world No.142 paired her Brisbane QTC Tennis International title with an ITF W75 trophy in Romania this week, defeating Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono 6-3 6-4 in the final.

Hon extends her finals record to 13-2 following the triumph in Targu Mures, while extending her run to six consecutive ITF quarterfinals.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Jordan Thompson: The Australian doubles No.1 returned to form in the Californian desert, reaching the doubles final at Indian Wells. Alongside Sebastian Korda, whom he won the Madrid Masters with last year, the pair made their second ATP Masters 1000 final in 11 months.

John-Patrick Smith: The 36-year-old achieved his best result at a Masters 1000 event, pairing with Brazilian Fernando Romboli to reach the semifinals in Indian Wells. Replacing the combination of Francisco Cerundolo and Frances Tiafoe, Smith and Romboli eventually lost to Thompson and Korda in a super tiebreak.

Emerson Jones: The world No.252 was impressive once again this week, reaching the semifinals at an ITF W50 event in Japan. Jones reached the last four in Kyoto - her fifth ITF semifinal appearance in five months.

Lizette Cabrera: The Queenslander made it back-to-back Pro Tour titles after claiming the Mildura crown. She also won her seventh career doubles title, pairing with Gabriella Da Silva Fick.

Omar Jasika: The 27-year-old won his first trophy of 2025, capturing the men's singles event in Mildura. Jasika dropped just one set en route to victory.

Gabriella Da Silva Fick: Da Silva Fick joined a plethora of Aussie winners in Mildura this week as she emerged victorious in the women's doubles with Lizette Cabrera.

Matt Hulme: Hulme ensured an Australian clean sweep for titles in Mildura, partnering with Kiwi James Watt to secure the men's doubles championship.

Pavle Marinkov: The 19-year-old reached the first ITF final of his career in Mildura, falling to compatriot Omar Jasika in the final. Marinkov defeated three seeds in a breakout run.

Tai Sach: The 22-year-old also made the finals of an ITF senior event for the first time in Japan. Sach was the last Australian standing in a groundbreaking campaign.

Alicia Smith: Smith enjoyed two deep runs in Mildura this week. The 28-year-old advanced to the final eight in the singles, while she partnered with Belle Thompson to reach the doubles final.

The 25-year-old reached her second-straight doubles final this week, participating in a hotly contested encounter alongside Alicia Smith. Thompson and Smith fell agonisingly short, losing 12-10 in the super tiebreak.

Joshua Charlton: Charlton also excelled in both the singles and doubles formats in Mildura this week. The 25-year-old made it to his first singles quarterfinal in six months, while also advancing to the doubles final two with New Zealand's Ajeet Rai.

Laquisa Khan: Khan featured in her first ITF semifinal in 17 months this week in Mildura, hinged on the biggest win of her career. The 22-year-old defeated Yeonwoo Ku in the opening round to kickstart her campaign.

Akira Santillan: The 27-year-old defeated the top seeds in both singles and doubles formats at the ITF Futures tournament in Luan, China, advancing to the semifinals in both events.

Elena Micic: A third straight doubles semifinal appearance defined the 20-year-old's Mildura International, following an impressive fortnight in Tasmania. Micic also attained a spot in the singles quarterfinals.

Jake and Jesse Delaney: The Delaney brothers advanced to their first doubles semifinal of 2025 in Mildura, competing at the event as the top seeds. Jake also reached the final eight in singles.

Blake Ellis: The second seed in Mildura, Ellis enjoyed his first singles semifinal berth of the season. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old's campaign was cut short after he retired in the first set of the penultimate match.

Dane Sweeny: Sweeny replicated his performance in Burnie with another final-four appearance in Victoria's top end. The 24-year-old ultimately fell to eventual champion Jasika in the semifinals.

Stefan Vujic: Vujic's most recent tournament campaign resulted in the 26-year-old's maiden ITF semifinal in Chandigarh, India, 10 years after he debuted on the ITF circuit.

Ava Beck: The 16-year-old won all nine of her matches at the junior ITF event in Mornington this week, claiming the girls' singles and doubles titles.