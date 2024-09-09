- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Won the U18 Australian Championships in December 2022 without losing a set
- Made third round of Australian Open 2023 boys’ singles competition
- Member of Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy
- Started playing aged five
- Describes his playing style as “flat and aggressive”
- Names backhand as his favourite shot and hard courts as his favourite surface
Off Court
- Older sister, Bojana, played professional tennis
- Names Serbia and Croatia are his favourite places to visit, because his “family is from there”
- Lists Novak Djokovic as his tennis idol
- Says if he wasn’t pursuing a professional tennis career, he would consider sports journalism or coaching
- Is an avid basketball, rugby league and American football fan
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|19
|Born
|4 February 2006
|Birth place
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Height
|185 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed