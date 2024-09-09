Biography

On Court

  • Won the U18 Australian Championships in December 2022 without losing a set
  • Made third round of Australian Open 2023 boys’ singles competition
  • Member of Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy
  • Started playing aged five
  • Describes his playing style as “flat and aggressive”
  • Names backhand as his favourite shot and hard courts as his favourite surface

 

Off Court

  • Older sister, Bojana, played professional tennis
  • Names Serbia and Croatia are his favourite places to visit, because his “family is from there”
  • Lists Novak Djokovic as his tennis idol
  • Says if he wasn’t pursuing a professional tennis career, he would consider sports journalism or coaching
  • Is an avid basketball, rugby league and American football fan

Statistics

Key statistics

Age19
Born4 February 2006
Birth placeSydney, New South Wales
Height185 cm
PlaysRight-handed

Latest news