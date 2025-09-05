- Biography
Biography
On Court
- realised at age 12 she was good enough to pursue a professional career
- alongside fellow junior Priscilla Hon, won the Optus 14s Championships in 2011
- looks forward to the Australian Open every year because she gets to watch Rafael Nadal – her tennis hero – play
- favourite shot is her two-handed backhand
- feels her game most closely resembles Eugenie Bouchard’s
- the toughest opponent she has ever faced is Bethanie Mattek-Sands
- dream tennis scenario would be beating Serena Williams on Rod Laver Arena in an Australian Open final
- professional goals are to win a Grand Slam and reach world No.1
- had a break out year in 2016, improving her world ranking by 806 places and collecting two pro titles
- made WTA debut in 2017 in Brisbane
- made Grand Slam debut in 2017 at the Australian Open
- Advanced to her first tour-level quarterfinal in Guangzhou, China at age 19
- reached Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles quarterfinals with John-Patrick Smith
Off Court
- the best advice she’s received is to work hard, always have a good attitude and not to forget that it’s a long journey
- her perfect day would see her spending time at the beach with her friends and family
- loves dancing, and would have tried to be a professional dancer if not a tennis player
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|27
|Born
|19 December 1997
|Birth Place
|Queensland, Australia
|Lives
|Brisbane, Australia
|Height
|164 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|281
|2022
|296
|2021
|172
|2020
|140
|2019
|131
|2018
|230
|2017
|135
|2016
|256
|2015
|1062
|2014
|1243
|2012
|795
Gallery
Lizette Cabrera Australian Open 2021
Lizette Cabrera plays Simona Halep of Romania on Rod Laver Arena during Day 1 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Lizette Cabrera Australian Open qualifying 2025
Lizette Cabrera during round 1 qualifying on Kia Arena at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Lizette Cabrera Melbourne Park 2022
Lizette Cabrera before her match at Melbourne Park
Lizette Cabrera Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Lizette Cabrera during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Lizette Cabrera Australian Open qualifying 2022
Lizette Cabrera in action on day 2 of the Australian Open qualifying rounds at Melbourne Park
