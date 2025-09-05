Lizette Cabrera

australian-flag

Australia

active

I'm loving every minute of it. All the ups and downs. I'm so grateful to be doing what I'm doing.

Lizette Cabrera, 15 Apr 2020
Biography

On Court

  • realised at age 12 she was good enough to pursue a professional career
  • alongside fellow junior Priscilla Hon, won the Optus 14s Championships in 2011
  • looks forward to the Australian Open every year because she gets to watch Rafael Nadal – her tennis hero – play
  • favourite shot is her two-handed backhand
  • feels her game most closely resembles Eugenie Bouchard’s
  • the toughest opponent she has ever faced is Bethanie Mattek-Sands
  • dream tennis scenario would be beating Serena Williams on Rod Laver Arena in an Australian Open final
  • professional goals are to win a Grand Slam and reach world No.1
  • had a break out year in 2016, improving her world ranking by 806 places and collecting two pro titles
  • made WTA debut in 2017 in Brisbane
  • made Grand Slam debut in 2017 at the Australian Open
  • Advanced to her first tour-level quarterfinal in Guangzhou, China at age 19
  • reached Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles quarterfinals with John-Patrick Smith

Off Court

  • the best advice she’s received is to work hard, always have a good attitude and not to forget that it’s a long journey
  • her perfect day would see her spending time at the beach with her friends and family
  • loves dancing, and would have tried to be a professional dancer if not a tennis player

Statistics

Key statistics

Age27
Born19 December 1997
Birth PlaceQueensland, Australia
LivesBrisbane, Australia
Height164 cm
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023281
2022296
2021172
2020140
2019131
2018230
2017135
2016256
20151062
20141243
2012795

Gallery