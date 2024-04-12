- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Starting playing aged five
- Says competing is why she most enjoys tennis
- Made the final in the 14/u girls’ singles event at the 2023 Australian Junior Grasscourt Championships
- Helped New South Wales win the 13/u girls title at 2023 Australian Teams Championships
- Invited to represent Australia in the 14/u competition at Wimbledon 2023
Off Court
- Names Roger Federer, Ash Barty and Elena Rybakina as her favourite players
- Enjoys socialising with friends or spending time around water when not competing
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|15
|Born
|1 October 2009
|Lives
|Sydney, Australia
|Plays
|Left-handed