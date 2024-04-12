Biography

On Court

  • Starting playing aged five
  • Says competing is why she most enjoys tennis
  • Made the final in the 14/u girls’ singles event at the 2023 Australian Junior Grasscourt Championships
  • Helped New South Wales win the 13/u girls title at 2023 Australian Teams Championships
  • Invited to represent Australia in the 14/u competition at Wimbledon 2023

Off Court

  • Names Roger Federer, Ash Barty and Elena Rybakina as her favourite players
  • Enjoys socialising with friends or spending time around water when not competing

Statistics

Key statistics

Age15
Born1 October 2009
LivesSydney, Australia
PlaysLeft-handed