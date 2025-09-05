- Biography
Biography
On court
- Scored her maiden ITF doubles trophy in Bogota, Colombia, in 2019 alongside Alessandra Simone
- Earned her first ITF singles title in 2021 in Cairo, Egypt
- Had a successful 2025, lifting two more ITF singles titles and a doubles trophy
- Won her first Grand Slam qualifying match at Australian Open 2026.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|12 June 2002
|Plays
|Left-handed
Singles titles
- 2025: Verbier 1 W35, Verbier 2 W35
- 2021: Cairo W15
Singles finals
- 2024: Verbier W35, Mildura W35, Pune W50
- 2021: Cairo W15
- 2019: Johannesburg W15
Doubles titles
- 2025: Verbier W35 (w/ Tiphanie Lemaitre)
- 2019: Bogota W15 (w/ Alessandra Simone)
Year-end ranking history
|Year
|World ranking
|2025
|318
|2024
|278
|2023
|403
|2022
|740
|2021
|647
|2020
|927
|2019
|908