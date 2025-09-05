Biography

On court

  • Scored her maiden ITF doubles trophy in Bogota, Colombia, in 2019 alongside Alessandra Simone 
  • Earned her first ITF singles title in 2021 in Cairo, Egypt 
  • Had a successful 2025, lifting two more ITF singles titles and a doubles trophy 
  • Won her first Grand Slam qualifying match at Australian Open 2026.

Statistics

Key statistics

Born12 June 2002
PlaysLeft-handed

Singles titles

  • 2025: Verbier 1 W35, Verbier 2 W35 
  • 2021: Cairo W15 

Singles finals

  • 2024: Verbier W35, Mildura W35, Pune W50 
  • 2021: Cairo W15 
  • 2019: Johannesburg W15

Doubles titles

  • 2025: Verbier W35 (w/ Tiphanie Lemaitre) 
  • 2019: Bogota W15 (w/ Alessandra Simone) 

Year-end ranking history

YearWorld ranking
2025318
2024278
2023403
2022740
2021647
2020927
2019908

