Matthew Romios

Biography
On Court
- made the quarterfinals of the 2011 Optus Spring Nationals
- preferred surface is grass
- advanced to his first professional level final at the Albury Tennis International in March 2019
- likens himself to Novak Djokovic
Off Court
- would want to be a mathematician if not a tennis player
Titles/Finals
Finals
2019 Albury ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|26
|Born
|29 March 1999
|Birth place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Mark Hlawaty