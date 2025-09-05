Matthew Romios

Australia

active

It’s really exciting making my first final but there’s still obviously a lot of work to do.

Matthew Romios, 3 Mar 2019
Biography

On Court

  • made the quarterfinals of the 2011 Optus Spring Nationals
  • preferred surface is grass
  • advanced to his first professional level final at the Albury Tennis International in March 2019
  • likens himself to Novak Djokovic

Off Court

  • would want to be a mathematician if not a tennis player

Titles/Finals

Finals

2019 Albury ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age26
Born29 March 1999
Birth placeMelbourne, Victoria
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
PlaysRight-handed
CoachMark Hlawaty