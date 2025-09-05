- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Winner of the 16/u Australian Championships in 2016
- Made her junior Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2017
- Reached the junior doubles quarterfinals at Australian Open 2018
- In May 2018, reached first professional ITF-level semifinal at 15K tournament in Oeiras, Portugal
- Won the 18/u Australian Championships title in December 2018
- Scored first top-100 win over world No.92 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in first round of WTA Phillip Island Trophy (February 2021)
- Reached second ITF semifinal of career at 15K event in Heraklion, Greece in May 2022
- Favourite players are Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov: I like the way they play and their mental attitude and I probably base my game a little bit around theirs as well.
Off Court
- Dreams of being the No.1 player in the world
- Sport runs in the family; her father is a former professional golfer, while her mother was a professional basketball player
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|24
|Born
|23 August 2000
|Birth Place
|Collaroy, NSW
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Andrea Stoltenberg
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|556
|2022
|793
|2021
|587
|2020
|558
|2019
|529
|2018
|775
|2017
|862
|2016
|1109
Gallery
Gabriella Da Silva Fick Swan Hill International Finals 2024
Gabriella Da Silva Fick of Australia competing in the Women's Finals of the Swan Hill International at Swan Hill Tennis Club
Gabriella Da Silva-Fick 16/u Australian Championships 2016
Gabriella Da Silva-Fick of Australia playing in her girls' singles match at the 2016 16/u Australian Championships in Melbourne
Gabriella Da Silva Fick Swan Hill International Finals 2024
Gabriella Da Silva Fick of Australia in the Women's Finals of the Swan Hill International at Swan Hill Tennis Club
Gabriella Da Silva-Fick at the 2016 16/u Australian Championships
Gabriella Da Silva-Fick in action during her girls’ singles match at the 2016 16/u Australian Championships in Melbourne.
Gabriella Da Silva-Fick photoshoot at the 2016 16/u Australian Championships
Gabriella Da Silva-Fick posing during a photoshoot at the 2016 16/u Australian Championships in Melbourne.
