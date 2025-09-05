Biography

On Court

  • Winner of the 16/u Australian Championships in 2016
  • Made her junior Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2017
  • Reached the junior doubles quarterfinals at Australian Open 2018
  • In May 2018, reached first professional ITF-level semifinal at 15K tournament in Oeiras, Portugal
  • Won the 18/u Australian Championships title in December 2018
  • Scored first top-100 win over world No.92 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in first round of WTA Phillip Island Trophy (February 2021)
  • Reached second ITF semifinal of career at 15K event in Heraklion, Greece in May 2022
  • Favourite players are Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov: I like the way they play and their mental attitude and I probably base my game a little bit around theirs as well.

Off Court

  • Dreams of being the No.1 player in the world
  • Sport runs in the family; her father is a former professional golfer, while her mother was a professional basketball player

Statistics

Key statistics

Age24
Born23 August 2000
Birth PlaceCollaroy, NSW
PlaysRight-handed
CoachAndrea Stoltenberg

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023556
2022793
2021587
2020558
2019529
2018775
2017862
20161109

Gallery