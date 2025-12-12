Year-End Ranking Movers: Aussie women among big risers in 2025

Women’s singles

Australia’s women’s singles contingent had a strong 2025 campaign, resulting in vast ranking improvements for several players.

Maya Joint had the most notable rise, becoming Australia’s year-end No.1. The 19-year-old moved up 87 places from this time last year, and with a ranking of world No.32, she places herself in prime position to be seeded at AO 2026.

Of the players who finished in the Australian top 10 at the end of 2025, Emerson Jones was the biggest climber, rising to world No.189, an increase of 238 spots.

The Queensland teenager tasted more senior success this year, winning ITF titles in Fukuoka, Japan and Playford, South Australia. She also claimed the Australian Pro Tour wildcard for next month's Australian Open.

Other prominent risers included Priscilla Hon, whose season was highlighted by reaching her first Wimbledon main-draw in her seventh qualifying attempt; Astra Sharma, who jumped nearly 100 places after an impressive claycourt swing, and Kimberly Birrell, who ends the year inside the top 100 for the first time.

Aussie top 10 Player Year-end Rank Move Maya Joint No.32 +87 Daria Kasatkina No.37 -28 Ajla Tomljanovic No.83 +2 Kimberly Birrell No.95 +20 Priscilla Hon No.104 +89 Talia Gibson No.136 -11 Astra Sharma No.156 +93 Daria Saville No.163 -43 Maddison Inglis No.175 -14 Emerson Jones No.189 +238

Men’s singles



Tristan Schoolkate finished the season inside the ATP top 100 for the first time, following a season that earned him his maiden Newcombe Medal nomination. The 24-year-old rose from world No.168 after winning 44 matches in 2025 and securing two Challenger titles.

Bernard Tomic and Adam Walton were the other players within the Australian top 10 who improved on their 2024 year-end ranking.

Tomic’s 43-win season ensured a year-end ranking inside the top 200 for the first time in six years.

Meanwhile, Walton cemented his place in the ATP top 100 following his best season to date. The 26-year-old recorded Grand Slam victories at Roland Garros and the US Open, with his triumph at Flushing Meadows coming against world No.23 Ugo Humbert.

Aussie top 10 Player Year-end Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.7 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.54 -30 Adam Walton No.78 +15 Aleksandar Vukic No.82 -14 Tristan Schoolkate No.100 +68 James Duckworth No.106 -24 Jordan Thompson No.108 -82 Chris O’Connell No.114 -50 Rinky Hijikata No.127 -54 Bernard Tomic No.182

Women’s doubles

Three players inside Australia’s top 10 – Joint, Hon and Elena Micic – enjoyed triple-digit ranking increases at year’s end.

The most significant climb belonged to Hon, who rose 277 places to feature inside the top 100. Despite playing just six doubles tournaments in 2025, the 27-year-old reached two finals, including at the Brisbane International, while also advancing to the semifinals at the Beijing WTA 1000 event.

Birrell and Petra Hule boosted their rankings by more than 50 places after both being situated outside of the top 200 at the end of 2024.

Storm Hunter, meanwhile, moved to within two places of her 2024 year-end ranking despite being ranked as low as world No.1482 in March shortly after returning from her Achilles injury.

The former doubles world No.1 reached two WTA 1000 finals in 2025, winning the Wuhan Open with Katerina Siniakova in October.

Aussie top 10 Player Year-end Rank Move Ellen Perez No.23 -10 Storm Hunter No.33 -2 Maya Joint No.54 +135 Olivia Gadecki No.56 +46 Priscilla Hon No.99 +277 Kimberly Birrell No.149 +55 Petra Hule No.156 +76 Alexandra Osborne No.232 -+3 Elena Micic No.234 +115 Destanee Aiava No.271 -6

Men’s doubles

At 36 years of age, John-Patrick Smith’s career-best year saw him end 2025 as Australia’s top-ranked doubles player.

The Queenslander broke inside the top 50 for the first time in August, ending the season as world No.45, improving 26 places from the end of 2024.

Smith was one of seven Australians inside the ATP doubles top 100 at season’s end.

Rinky Hijikata’s second Grand Slam doubles final at Wimbledon 2025 with Dutchman David Pel formed the basis of his emphatic rise in 2025. The 24-year-old finished the season as world No.58, climbing 38 spots.

Blake Bayldon was the latest Australian men’s doubles player to hold a top-100 ranking at the end of the season, completing the year ranked world No.99. The 27-year-old reached five doubles finals in 2025, including at the ATP 250 event in Los Cabos in July.

The biggest riser to finish inside the Australian top 10 was Alexei Popyrin, who elevated 722 places to world No.142. Popyrin’s doubles season was highlighted by winning the Dubai 500 tournament with Indian Yuki Bhambri.