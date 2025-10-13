Perfect Storm as Hunter claims Wuhan title

Seven months after returning from a ruptured Achilles, Storm Hunter has rebounded to capture the WTA 1000 doubles crown in Wuhan, China.

The former doubles world No.1 partnered with current No.1 Katerina Siniakova to win the Wuhan Open on Sunday night over eighth seeds Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 6-3 6-2 in the final.

Hunter’s fifth-career WTA 1000 doubles title and first trophy since her comeback from injury in March came as a confidence booster for the 31-year-old.

“My goal was just to come back healthy and be back on the tennis court, and I was able to do that in March,” she said. “It definitely took me a few months to find my groove back on the tour. Not so much the tennis stuff, but everything else that tour life involves, and it definitely took me a while to adjust.

“Even just a few weeks ago, I was having a lot of doubts about my tennis, where I was at, and what I want to do in the future. I was really struggling a little bit.

“It's just a sweet moment for me and my team as well. They put in so much effort with me, with my injury, and just keeping me focused and supporting me and believing in me, even when I didn't believe in myself a lot this year. So I'm really thankful for them, and thankful for a really amazing week.”

Ranked world No.79 on the date of the entry list cut-off, Hunter was concerned she and Siniakova would be denied entry into the tournament, despite the Czech’s ranking.

“My ranking wasn't high enough to play here, and Kat was the only one that I would get in with,” Hunter said. “I just messaged her and I said, ‘We might not even get in, to be honest, it's such a strong tournament’. We were the last in, so I was really thankful that she took a chance on me.”

The duo dropped just 15 games for the tournament and claimed two bagels in the process.

Hunter moves to world No.39 following her first WTA 1000 title since Dubai in February 2024. It is Hunter’s highest doubles ranking since her return.

