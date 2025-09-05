Biography

On Court

  • Part of the winning South Australian team in the 14/u team championships at the 2013 December Showdown
  • Made Australian Open junior girls’ singles debut in 2014 at age 14
  • combined with sister Chloe to contest the Australian Open 2014 girls’ doubles event
  • upset No.1 seed Kimberly Birrell in the 18/u Australian Championships round-robin stage at the December Showdown in 2014
  • aggressive player from the baseline with hard, flat, penetrating groundstrokes
  • began transitioning to professional level in 2014, contesting eight ITF events both at home and abroad and reaching a quarterfinal in Egypt
  • obtained a WTA ranking for the first time in 2014

Statistics

Key statistics

Age26
Born5 March 1999
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023427
2022504

Gallery