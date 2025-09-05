- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Part of the winning South Australian team in the 14/u team championships at the 2013 December Showdown
- Made Australian Open junior girls’ singles debut in 2014 at age 14
- combined with sister Chloe to contest the Australian Open 2014 girls’ doubles event
- upset No.1 seed Kimberly Birrell in the 18/u Australian Championships round-robin stage at the December Showdown in 2014
- aggressive player from the baseline with hard, flat, penetrating groundstrokes
- began transitioning to professional level in 2014, contesting eight ITF events both at home and abroad and reaching a quarterfinal in Egypt
- obtained a WTA ranking for the first time in 2014
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|26
|Born
|5 March 1999
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|427
|2022
|504
Gallery
Petra Hule qualifying Canberra Tennis Centre 2024
Petra Hule during qualifying at Canberra Tennis Centre in Canberra
Petra Hule Latrobe City Traralgon International semi-final 2024
Petra Hule plays Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand during the Women's Semi Final on Court 9 during the Latrobe City Traralgon International #2
