Ranking Movers: Perez rises after deep Cincinnati run

Women's doubles
Ellen Perez strengthened her doubles ranking after a semifinal berth in Cincinnati. The 29-year-old climbed one spot to world No.18 and remained Australia's No.1 women's doubles player.
In a challenging campaign, Perez, alongside Ukrainian partner Lyudmyla Kichenok, defeated four former WTA 1000 champions en route to her second WTA 1000 semifinal of 2025.
Perez and Kichenok seek to continue their form in Monterrey this week as they prepare for the US Open.
Men's singles
Adam Walton bettered his career-high ranking for the third time this year after a breakthrough Cincinnati Masters. Walton moved to world No.82 after he reached the third round, which eclipsed his previous best of No.84 set last month.
The Queenslander overcame a first-set deficit against 2019 champion Daniil Medvedev to advance to the round of 32 - the biggest Masters 1000 victory of his career.
Meanwhile, Bernard Tomic climbed into the Australian top 10 following his second Challenger final in three weeks. Tomic's efforts in Barranquilla, Colombia, lifted him 15 places to world No.169.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Alex de Minaur
No.8
0
Alexei Popyrin
No.37
-18
Jordan Thompson
No.57
-7
Chris O'Connell
No.79
-2
Adam Walton
No.82
+3
Aleksandar Vukic
No.93
+1
Rinky Hijikata
No.96
-12
Tristan Schoolkate
No.97
0
James Duckworth
No.107
-8
Bernard Tomic
No.169
+15
Women's singles
Maddison Inglis's second WTA 1000 tournament of the year proved to be fruitful for the 27-year-old after she cracked into the top 150.
The West Australian recorded wins over seeded players Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Anastasia Zakharova in Cincinnati qualifying to earn main-draw entry.
Inglis arrives at Flushing Meadows as world No.145, having improved nine places.
Maya Joint, Kimberly Birrell and Ajla Tomljanovic also enjoyed ranking rises following victories in Cincinnati.
Joint gained her first WTA 1000 triumph over a seeded opponent when she prevailed against 18th-seeded Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Daria Kasatkina
No.17
0
Maya Joint
No.42
+2
Kimberly Birrell
No.80
+2
Ajla Tomljanovic
No.84
+2
Talia Gibson
No.107
0
Olivia Gadecki
No.124
-1
Priscilla Hon
No.128
+4
Astra Sharma
No.144
+2
Maddison Inglis
No.145
+9
Daria Saville
No.157
+2
Men's doubles
Six Australians boast rankings inside the top 60 in time for the US Open, which commences next week.
Jordan Thompson remains Australia's highest-ranked doubles player at world No.16. He hopes to win his second straight US Open doubles crown when he partners with Matt Ebden next week.
John Peers, John-Patrick Smith, Rinky Hijikata and Matthew Romios will also compete at Flushing Meadows.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Jordan Thompson
No.16
0
Max Purcell
No.23
0
John Peers
No.26
0
Matt Ebden
No.49
-1
John Patrick-Smith
No.52
-2
Rinky Hijikata
No.56
0
Matthew Romios
No.75
-1
Blake Bayldon
No.96
0
Alexei Popyrin
No.138
-1
Tristan Schoolkate
No.151
-4
