John Peers

australian-flag

Australia

active

It's always good to come back to a place where you've had success, and for Matt (Ebden) and I, it'll always be amazing coming back here, no matter how many years pass.

John Peers, 3 Jun 2025
John Peers celebrates a winning shot

Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis as soon as he could walk, as he had a tennis court in his backyard
  • His mum, Elizabeth played professional tennis and sister, Sally currently plays on the tour
  • Secured his first ITF junior doubles title in New Caledonia in 2005
  • Claimed his maiden ITF Futures Pro Circuit singles and doubles titles in Venezuela in 2011
  • Captured five Challenger doubles titles in 2012
  • Reached the final of the ITF Futures Pro Circuit in Arkansas in 2012
  • Enjoyed a break out 2015 with Jamie Murray, winning doubles titles in Brisbane and Hamburg en route to a ranking of World No.5
  • Established dominance with Henri Kontinen in 2016 with five doubles titles that included the Paris Masters and ATP World Tour Finals; defended ATP Finals title in 2017
  • Won first Grand Slam doubles championship at Australian Open 2017 with Henri Kontinen
  • Also in 2017, peaked at a career-high doubles ranking of world No.2
  • From November 2016 to August 2018, won 10 consecutive doubles finals (all with Kontinen)
  • Returned to the AO final in 2019 (again with Kontinen) before falling to Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut
  • With Filip Polasek, won 2021 Indian Wells doubles title for fourth career ATP Masters trophy
  • In 2022, combined with fellow Australian Storm Sanders to win his first major mixed doubles title at the US Open
  • Among career highlights include representing Australia in the Davis Cup; made his competition debut in 2016 against the United States at Kooyong in the first round of the World Group
  • Admires Roger Federer because he is an all-court player
  • Favourite tournament is Wimbledon because it was the first Grand Slam he played and he admires the history of the event.

Off Court

  • Hobbies include golf, surfing, AFL (he’s an Essendon fan) and cricket
  • Favourite food is chicken parmigiana
  • Favourite band is Coldplay.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age36
Born25 July 1988
Birth PlaceMelbourne, Victoria
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
Height185 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachChris Eaton

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
202237
202113
202028
201926
201823
20174
20169
20158
201443
201329
201278
2011357
20081175

Latest news