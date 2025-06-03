John Peers

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis as soon as he could walk, as he had a tennis court in his backyard
- His mum, Elizabeth played professional tennis and sister, Sally currently plays on the tour
- Secured his first ITF junior doubles title in New Caledonia in 2005
- Claimed his maiden ITF Futures Pro Circuit singles and doubles titles in Venezuela in 2011
- Captured five Challenger doubles titles in 2012
- Reached the final of the ITF Futures Pro Circuit in Arkansas in 2012
- Enjoyed a break out 2015 with Jamie Murray, winning doubles titles in Brisbane and Hamburg en route to a ranking of World No.5
- Established dominance with Henri Kontinen in 2016 with five doubles titles that included the Paris Masters and ATP World Tour Finals; defended ATP Finals title in 2017
- Won first Grand Slam doubles championship at Australian Open 2017 with Henri Kontinen
- Also in 2017, peaked at a career-high doubles ranking of world No.2
- From November 2016 to August 2018, won 10 consecutive doubles finals (all with Kontinen)
- Returned to the AO final in 2019 (again with Kontinen) before falling to Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut
- With Filip Polasek, won 2021 Indian Wells doubles title for fourth career ATP Masters trophy
- In 2022, combined with fellow Australian Storm Sanders to win his first major mixed doubles title at the US Open
- Among career highlights include representing Australia in the Davis Cup; made his competition debut in 2016 against the United States at Kooyong in the first round of the World Group
- Admires Roger Federer because he is an all-court player
- Favourite tournament is Wimbledon because it was the first Grand Slam he played and he admires the history of the event.
Off Court
- Hobbies include golf, surfing, AFL (he’s an Essendon fan) and cricket
- Favourite food is chicken parmigiana
- Favourite band is Coldplay.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|36
|Born
|25 July 1988
|Birth Place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Height
|185 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Chris Eaton
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2022
|37
|2021
|13
|2020
|28
|2019
|26
|2018
|23
|2017
|4
|2016
|9
|2015
|8
|2014
|43
|2013
|29
|2012
|78
|2011
|357
|2008
|1175