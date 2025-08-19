Aussie Weekly Wrap: Tomic reaches final in Colombia

Bernard Tomic maintained his strong Challenger hard-court form in Barranquilla, Colombia, where he reached his second singles final in three weeks.

The 32-year-old former world No.17 replicated his efforts in Lexington, Kentucky, a fortnight ago, before a rescheduled final due to bad weather, forced him to forfeit so he could make it to New York in time to begin his US Open qualifying campaign as the Australian No.10.

Australia's other best performers include:

Ellen Perez: The 29-year-old hit form on the eve of the US Open with a second WTA 1000 doubles semifinal of 2025 in Cincinnati. Perez and Ukrainian partner Lyudmyla Kichenok fell to eventual champions Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe, having reached their first final together in June in Bad Homburg.

Dane Sweeny: The New South Welshman continued his hot start to the Australian Pro Tour season with a second consecutive singles title. Sweeny claimed the ITF M15 crown in Brisbane following his triumph a week before in the Queensland capital to make it nine straight Pro Tour wins.

Amy Stevens: The 22-year-old made a statement at the Tweed Heads Pro Tour event. Stevens went from qualifier to champion during the ITF W15 event to win her maiden singles title.

Akira Santillan: The 28-year-old won his 10th ITF singles title with victory in Yinchuan, China. Santillan was dominant at the M25 tournament and did not drop a set all week.

Ethan Cook and Tai Sach: After reaching the doubles final in Brisbane last week, Cook and Sach went one better to win the second doubles tournament of the Pro Tour season.

Gabriella Da Silva-Fick: The 24-year-old redeemed her doubles final loss in Tweed Heads last week to win her seventh career doubles crown. Da Silva-Fick and New Zealander partner Monique Barry were dominant throughout as they did not drop a set all tournament.

Philip Sekulic: It was another strong week in Bali for Philip Sekulic, who advanced to the singles final of the ITF M25 tournament. The 21-year-old added to his two semifinal appearances in the past fortnight.

Jesse Delaney: The 26-year-old competed in his first singles final of the season at the Pro Tour event in Brisbane. Delaney builds on his quarterfinal in the first week of the series.

Alana Subasic and Belle Thompson: The Australian duo produced a strong campaign in Tweed Heads, where they reached the doubles final. Subasic and Thompson defeated No.2 seeds Ella Simmons and Alicia Smith to secure their spot in the championship playoff.

Cruz Hewitt: The 16-year-old played in his first men's doubles final at the Brisbane Pro Tour tournament. Hewitt and Turkish partner Mustafa Ege Sik almost secured victory before they fell in a match tiebreak.

Chase Ferguson: Fresh from his ITF M15 Wuning doubles triumph, the 26-year-old made the ITF M25 doubles final in Yinchuan.

Elena Micic: The 21-year-old progressed to the singles semifinals at the ITF W35 in Vigo, Spain. She reached the final four in singles for the first time since the Swan Hill International in March.

Chen Dong: The Queenslander advanced to his first singles semifinal of the year at an M15 tournament in Singapore. Dong fell to Thailand's Kasidit Samrej, who pushed Daniil Medvedev to five sets in the opening round at Australian Open 2025.

Matthew Dellavedova: The Victorian reached the singles quarterfinals in Bali, which wrapped up a three-week stint on the Indonesian island. It was the second time Dellavedova progressed to the final eight in Bali after he made the final in the opening week.

Marc Polmans: The 28-year-old continued his Portuguese road trip with a singles quarterfinal appearance at an M25 tournament in Idanha-a-Nova. Polmans was the top seed at the event.

