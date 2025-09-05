Matthew Ebden

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Played his first tournaments at age five
- Idolised Andre Agassi, Stefan Edberg and Wayne Ferreira as a child, and later on, Pat Rafter and Roger Federer.
- At school, the natural sportsman participated in rugby union, cricket, hockey, athletics, swimming and cross-country.
- Qualified for his first Grand Slam main draw at Australian Open 2010.
- Finished 2011 ranked in the top 100 for the first time, at No. 86.
- Earned a nomination for ‘Most Improved Player of 2011’ following a rise of 110 places.
- Secured his first win over a top 10 player, beating then World No. 8 Mardy Fish on his way to the last 16 of the ATP Masters Indian Wells 2012.
- Won his ‘live rubber’ debut in Australia’s 2012 Davis Cup tie against the Republic of Korea in Brisbane.
- Favourite surfaces are hard and grass, favourite tournament is the Australian Open and favourite shot is the forehand
- His goal is to lift his first ATP World Tour trophy and to reach the world’s top 50.
- Reached his first ATP final in 2017 in Newport
- Made Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles final alongside fellow Aussie Max Purcell
- Won Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s doubles title 2022 with Purcell. The No.14 seeds saved eight match points (three in first round and five in semifinals) and won five five-set battles during the title-winning run
- Was also a Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles finalist alongside Sam Stosur
- Won the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title with Indian Rohan Bopanna
- Rose to world No.1 in doubles in February 2024. At age 36, he became the third oldest man in history to achieve the feat. Ebden was also the first Australian in 23 years to hold the top ranking in men’s doubles.
Off Court
- Speaks English, but also understands Afrikaans.
- Favourite foods are pasta and fillet steak.
- Favourite sporting team is the Wallabies.
- Enjoys all sports, computers, the beach, surfing and watching movies.
- If he wasn’t a tennis player he would probably be a lawyer as he enrolled in law/commerce at the University of WA but deferred to pursue tennis.
- Married long-time girlfriend, Kim, in November 2012.
- Son, Harvey, was born in February 2022.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2018 Busan Challenger
2017 Toyota Challenger
2015 Surbiton Challenger, Traralgon Challenger
2013 Nottingham Challenger, Melbourne Challenger, Yokohama Challenger, Toyota Challenger
2010 Great Britain F16 ITF
2009 Australia F8 ITF; Australia F9 ITF; Australia F11 ITF
2008 Korea F2 ITF
2007 U.S.A F21 ITF
Finals
2017 Newport ATP
2015 Ilkley Challenger
2013 Napa Challenger, Tiburon Challenger
2010 Japan Challenger
2009 Australia F1 ITF, Australia F10 ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|37
|Born
|26 November 1987
|Birth place
|Durban, South Africa
|Lives
|Perth, Western Australia
|Height
|185 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Pro since
|2005
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2022
|741
|2021
|232
|2020
|314
|2019
|247
|2018
|46
|2017
|76
|2016
|695
|2015
|106
|2014
|237
|2013
|79
|2012
|103
|2011
|86
|2010
|183
|2009
|331
|2008
|301
|2007
|637
|2006
|871
|2005
|1523