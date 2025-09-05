Matthew Ebden

Australia

active

The Grand Slams are obviously huge, the Masters, but we want to win the Davis Cup for Australia. We haven't quite achieved that these last few years. We've been so close so that's the biggest one.

Matthew Ebden, 9 Dec 2024
Biography

On Court

  • Played his first tournaments at age five
  • Idolised Andre Agassi, Stefan Edberg and Wayne Ferreira as a child, and later on, Pat Rafter and Roger Federer.
  • At school, the natural sportsman participated in rugby union, cricket, hockey, athletics, swimming and cross-country.
  • Qualified for his first Grand Slam main draw at Australian Open 2010.
  • Finished 2011 ranked in the top 100 for the first time, at No. 86.
  • Earned a nomination for ‘Most Improved Player of 2011’ following a rise of 110 places.
  • Secured his first win over a top 10 player, beating then World No. 8 Mardy Fish on his way to the last 16 of the ATP Masters Indian Wells 2012.
  • Won his ‘live rubber’ debut in Australia’s 2012 Davis Cup tie against the Republic of Korea in Brisbane.
  • Favourite surfaces are hard and grass, favourite tournament is the Australian Open and favourite shot is the forehand
  • His goal is to lift his first ATP World Tour trophy and to reach the world’s top 50.
  • Reached his first ATP final in 2017 in Newport
  • Made Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles final alongside fellow Aussie Max Purcell
  • Won Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s doubles title 2022 with Purcell. The No.14 seeds saved eight match points (three in first round and five in semifinals) and won five five-set battles during the title-winning run
  • Was also a Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles finalist alongside Sam Stosur
  • Won the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title with Indian Rohan Bopanna
  • Rose to world No.1 in doubles in February 2024. At age 36, he became the third oldest man in history to achieve the feat. Ebden was also the first Australian in 23 years to hold the top ranking in men’s doubles.

Off Court

  • Speaks English, but also understands Afrikaans.
  • Favourite foods are pasta and fillet steak.
  • Favourite sporting team is the Wallabies.
  • Enjoys all sports, computers, the beach, surfing and watching movies.
  • If he wasn’t a tennis player he would probably be a lawyer as he enrolled in law/commerce at the University of WA but deferred to pursue tennis.
  • Married long-time girlfriend, Kim, in November 2012.
  • Son, Harvey, was born in February 2022.

Titles/Finals

Titles

2018 Busan Challenger

2017 Toyota Challenger

2015 Surbiton Challenger, Traralgon Challenger

2013 Nottingham Challenger, Melbourne Challenger, Yokohama Challenger, Toyota Challenger

2010 Great Britain F16 ITF

2009 Australia F8 ITF; Australia F9 ITF; Australia F11 ITF

2008 Korea F2 ITF

2007 U.S.A F21 ITF

Finals

2017 Newport ATP

2015 Ilkley Challenger

2013 Napa Challenger, Tiburon Challenger

2010 Japan Challenger

2009 Australia F1 ITF, Australia F10 ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age37
Born26 November 1987
Birth placeDurban, South Africa
LivesPerth, Western Australia
Height185 cm
PlaysRight-handed
Pro since2005

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2022741
2021232
2020314
2019247
201846
201776
2016695
2015106
2014237
201379
2012103
201186
2010183
2009331
2008301
2007637
2006871
20051523