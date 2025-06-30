Ranking Movers: Perez strikes pre-Wimbledon form in Bad Homburg

Women's doubles
Ellen Perez enters Wimbledon in impressive form after reaching the final in Bad Homburg.
The Australian No.1 partnered with Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok to progress to her first doubles final since claiming the Abu Dhabi crown with Jelena Ostapenko in February.
The pair are seeded seventh at the All England Club.
Meanhile, Maya Joint is making moves, improving 14 places to world No.83 after a finals appearance in Eastbourne -- the teenager's fourth doubles final of 2025.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Ellen Perez
No.18
|-2
|Maya Joint
No.83
|+14
|Storm Hunter
No.89
|-2
|Olivia Gadecki
No.105
|0
|Petra Hule
No.122
|-1
|Priscilla Hon
No.180
|+2
|Jaimee Fourlis
No.184
|+2
|Taylah Preston
No.187
|0
|Destanee Aiava
No.197
|+2
|Alexandra Osborne
No.211
|+3
Men's doubles
Matthew Romios won his second consecutive doubles title after securing the Milan Challenger crown.
The Victorian paired with upcoming Wimbledon partner Ryan Seggerman to triumph, improving his ranking to a career-high world No.69 after winning 22 of his past 25 Challenger matches.
Meanwhile, Blake Bayldon moved up two places to world No.110 after he advanced to the semifinals in Milan.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Jordan Thompson
No.9
|0
Max Purcell
No.16
|0
John Peers
No.25
|-1
Matt Ebden
No.48
|-6
|John-Patrick Smith
No.59
|-1
Matthew Romios
No.69
|+3
Blake Bayldon
No.110
|+2
|Alexei Popyrin
No.133
|-1
|Rinky Hijikata
No.149
|+1
|Thomas Fancutt
No.146
|-3
Women's singles
Joint continued her breakthrough season, launching inside the singles top 50 for the first time.
The 19-year-old vaulted to world No.41 following her second WTA singles crown of the year in Eastbourne.
Kimberly Birrell climbed three spots after prevailed against top-30 player Sofia Kenin to reach the second round in Eastbourne, after coming through the qualifying round.
It marked her biggest victory, by ranking, since defeating world No.8 Emma Navarro in Brisbane earlier this year.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Daria Kasatkina
No.18
|-2
Maya Joint
No.41
|+10
|Kimberly Birrell
No.74
|+3
|Ajla Tomljanovic
No.79
|+1
Olivia Gadecki
No.103
|-1
|Talia Gibson
No.126
|+3
|Priscilla Hon
No.134
|+3
|Daria Saville
No.137
|+3
Astra Sharma
No.141
|+2
Maddison Inglis
No.145
|+1
Men's singles
Australia's Wimbledon 2025 contingent improved to 10 men after Alex Bolt and James McCabe came through qualifying in Roehampton.
Alex de Minaur will lead the green-and-gold charge, vying to become the first Australian men's singles champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Alex de Minaur
No.11
|0
Alexei Popyrin
No.22
|0
Jordan Thompson
No.44
|+1
|Chris O'Connell
No.77
|+2
|Rinky Hijikata
No.87
|+1
|Adam Walton
No.90
|-4
Aleksandar Vukic
No.93
|-13
|James Duckworth
No.103
|+3
|Tristan Schoolkate
No.104
|-2
Thanasi Kokkinakis
No.146
|+2
