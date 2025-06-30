Ranking Movers: Perez strikes pre-Wimbledon form in Bad Homburg

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez enters Wimbledon in impressive form after reaching the final in Bad Homburg.

The Australian No.1 partnered with Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok to progress to her first doubles final since claiming the Abu Dhabi crown with Jelena Ostapenko in February.

The pair are seeded seventh at the All England Club.

Meanhile, Maya Joint is making moves, improving 14 places to world No.83 after a finals appearance in Eastbourne -- the teenager's fourth doubles final of 2025.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.18 -2 Maya Joint No.83 +14 Storm Hunter No.89 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.105 0 Petra Hule No.122 -1 Priscilla Hon No.180 +2 Jaimee Fourlis No.184 +2 Taylah Preston No.187 0 Destanee Aiava No.197 +2 Alexandra Osborne No.211 +3

Men's doubles

Matthew Romios won his second consecutive doubles title after securing the Milan Challenger crown.

The Victorian paired with upcoming Wimbledon partner Ryan Seggerman to triumph, improving his ranking to a career-high world No.69 after winning 22 of his past 25 Challenger matches.

Meanwhile, Blake Bayldon moved up two places to world No.110 after he advanced to the semifinals in Milan.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.9 0 Max Purcell No.16 0 John Peers No.25 -1 Matt Ebden No.48 -6 John-Patrick Smith No.59 -1 Matthew Romios No.69 +3 Blake Bayldon No.110 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.133 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.149 +1 Thomas Fancutt No.146 -3

Women's singles

Joint continued her breakthrough season, launching inside the singles top 50 for the first time.

The 19-year-old vaulted to world No.41 following her second WTA singles crown of the year in Eastbourne.

READ: Joint reigns supreme in Eastbourne

Kimberly Birrell climbed three spots after prevailed against top-30 player Sofia Kenin to reach the second round in Eastbourne, after coming through the qualifying round.

It marked her biggest victory, by ranking, since defeating world No.8 Emma Navarro in Brisbane earlier this year.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.18 -2 Maya Joint No.41 +10 Kimberly Birrell No.74 +3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.79 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.103 -1 Talia Gibson No.126 +3 Priscilla Hon No.134 +3 Daria Saville No.137 +3 Astra Sharma No.141 +2 Maddison Inglis No.145 +1

Men's singles

Australia's Wimbledon 2025 contingent improved to 10 men after Alex Bolt and James McCabe came through qualifying in Roehampton.

Alex de Minaur will lead the green-and-gold charge, vying to become the first Australian men's singles champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

READ: Thompson completes five-set comeback on Wimbledon's opening day

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.11 0 Alexei Popyrin No.22 0 Jordan Thompson No.44 +1 Chris O'Connell No.77 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.87 +1 Adam Walton No.90 -4 Aleksandar Vukic No.93 -13 James Duckworth No.103 +3 Tristan Schoolkate No.104 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.146 +2

