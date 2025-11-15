Australian doubles duo back themselves for Brazilian showdown

The motivation of returning to the 2026 Qualifiers is fuelling the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team as they prepare for their final Play-off tie against Brazil on Sunday.

Both Australia and Brazil are coming off wins against Portugal and need to secure victory on the final day in Hobart to advance to April’s Qualifiers. The winner will also avoid relegation to their respective regional zone.

READ: Australia prevails against Portugal

Australian doubles No.1 Ellen Perez understands the task of representing her country with pride.

“Any time you put on the green and gold, our plan is to win, and we want to be back at the World Group stage,” she said. “We’re trying to do our job this week, and every win, every match can go towards that.”

Clean sweep 🧹@EllenPerez95 and Storm Hunter defeat M. Jorge/F. Jorge 6-1 6-3 to give Team Australia a 3-0 victory over Team Portugal.#BJKCup pic.twitter.com/IJPkHWykcA — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 14, 2025

Perez and compatriot Storm Hunter could play a pivotal part in deciding Australia’s fate. Brazil’s squad features three players inside the WTA doubles top 100 – world No.14 Luisa Stefani, world No.78 Ingrid Martins, and world No.82 Laura Pigossi.

Stefani finished her 2025 WTA season in red-hot form, with finals appearances at the Ningbo 500 and WTA Finals book-ending her Tokyo 500 triumph with Hungarian Timea Babos.

“I’m excited to use the momentum [from the WTA Finals appearance], but it’s still too soon to process it all,” Stefani said. “It is a really big moment for me in my career, my team, for Brazilian tennis in general. I’m really proud of that.

“But I’m really pumped about the opportunity to finish strong here in Hobart with the team and close a year on a great note.”

Stefani hopes to build on her recent success against two familiar opponents. The 28-year-old is winless against Hunter, her 2022 Guadalajara WTA 1000 title-winning partner, in their previous two meetings.

Hunter hopes she can use her past experiences teaming up with the Brazilian and the home support to her advantage.

MORE: Hunter's full-circle moment in Hobart

“They’re both really tough doubles players, especially Luisa. She’s had an incredible year on the doubles tour,” she said about Stefani, whom she has partnered with twice before.

“Just trusting ourselves and using the support of the team on the sidelines, I think that’s the biggest thing. That’s the strength that we have playing here in Hobart, in our home country, is using that support and that energy from the crowd and our teammates.”

Hunter and Perez hope to secure their sixth-straight win together at BJK Cup level.

Watch the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Play-off ties between Australia, Brazil and Portugal on 14-16 November on 9Gem and 9Now.