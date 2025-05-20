Ranking Movers: Hunter skyrockets after Rome 1000 campaign

Women's doubles:
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Ellen Perez
No.15
|+4
|Storm Hunter
No.104
+129
|Olivia Gadecki
No.109
-1
Petra Hule
No.123
|+1
Maya Joint
No.151
|+4
|Jaimee Fourlis
No.165
|-17
|Priscilla Hon
No.176
-4
|Taylah Preston
No.185
|+22
|Alexandra Osborne
No.207
|+14
|Lizette Cabrera
No.211
+5
Women's singles:
Priscilla Hon continues her ranking ascendancy, closing in on her career-high ranking. The 27-year-old currently sits at world No.135 following the latest update, 17 places from the career-best No.118 ranking she set in 2019.
Hon improved seven places following her fourth singles semifinal berth of 2025. The Queenslander reached the final four at an ITF W75 event in Prague.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Daria Kasatkina
No.17
-2
Kimberly Birrell
No.63
|-3
Maya Joint
No.78
|0
Ajla Tomljanovic
No.79
|0
Olivia Gadecki
No.93
|-1
|Talia Gibson
No.128
-1
|Daria Saville
No.134
|-2
|Priscilla Hon
No.135
|+7
Astra Sharma
No.149
|+5
Maddison Inglis
No.155
|0
Men's singles:
After advancing to the Bordeaux Challenger semifinals, Rinky Hijikata climbed inside the top 80 for the first time in three months.
The 24-year-old Hijikata recorded statement victories over Next-Gen competitor Nishesh Basavareddy and world No.36 Sebastian Baez, before losing to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.
The Sydneysider's triumph over Baez was his biggest match win since defeating Frances Tiafoe at Queen's Club in June 2024.
Beyond the Australian top 10, Alex Bolt made his first ATP top 200 appearance since March after playing in a Challenger final in Wuxi, China. He moved up 40 spots to world No.196.
Meanwhile, an undefeated fortnight resulting in titles in Gwangju, South Korea and Baotou, China, saw Jason Kubler climb 22 places to world No.210.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Alex de Minaur
No.9
|-1
Alexei Popyrin
No.25
|0
Jordan Thompson
No.38
|+3
|Aleksandar Vukic
No.78
|+1
|Rinky Hijikata
No.79
|+3
|Chris O'Connell
No.82
|-1
Adam Walton
No.91
|-3
|James Duckworth
No.92
|-2
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
No.111
|+1
Tristan Schoolkate
No.127
+2
Men's doubles:
Alexei Popyrin attained a new career-best ranking following his maiden Masters 1000 doubles match win. Popyrin paired with local Matteo Arnaldi at the Rome Masters, helping improve his ranking to world No.128, an increase of 22 places.
The duo defeated top-50 singles player Marcos Giron and Brazilian Fernando Romboli 6-3 7-5 to reach the round of 16.
Meanwhile, Jordan Thompson further solidified his position as Australia's top doubles player, returning to the world's top 10.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Jordan Thompson
No.7
|+4
Max Purcell
No.12
|0
John Peers
No.27
|+1
Matt Ebden
No.39
0
|John-Patrick Smith
No.61
+1
Matthew Romios
No.73
+1
Rinky Hijikata
No.123
+1
|Blake Bayldon
No.124
|+5
Alexei Popyrin
No.128
+22
|Thomas Fancutt
No.145
-3
