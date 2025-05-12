Aussie Weekly Wrap: Jones enjoys international success

Emerson Jones captured her first overseas senior singles title last week, claiming honours at an ITF W35 tournament in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 16-year-old added to her growing trophy cabinet with a dominant display in southern Japan, defeating five Japanese players including Himeno Sakatsume in a straight-sets final.

The triumph is expected to propel the Queenslander to a career-high ranking of world No.204.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Jason Kubler: The Asian swing has proven fruitful for Kubler, who earned his second straight title. Kubler was assertive throughout the ITF M25 tournament in Baotou, China, which was most evident in the final, where he won 6-1 6-1 against China's Bai Yan.

Alexandra Osborne: Osborne claimed her first doubles silverware in seven months, emerging victorious at an ITF W50 event on the Florida coast. Alongside local Haley Giavara, the pair held the trophy aloft following a thrilling super tiebreak.

Alex Bolt: For the first time since November, the 32-year-old progressed to the final of a Challenger tournament, this time in Wuxi, China. His run included a convincing 6-3 6-4 defeat over world No.119 Terence Atmane - his biggest victory since February.

Matthew Romios: Romios was a super tiebreak away from completing a Challenger doubles three-peat. In Wuxi, the 26-year-old, alongside Ray Ho, reached their fourth consecutive final - the longest Challenger stretch of Romios' career.

Arina Rodionova: The 35-year-old made her third ITF final of 2025, this time in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida. Rodionova was one set away from securing her second title of the year but agonisingly fell short in the decider.

Priscilla Hon: Hon continued her form in Prague with another ITF semifinal appearance in the Czechia capital. The 27-year-old advanced to a W60 semifinal on Prague hard courts in February, before achieving the same feat on clay this week.

Ethan Cook & Tai Sach: The duo featured in the ITF M15 Heraklion final this week after an impressive tournament. It was an especially impressive week impressive for Sach, who also appeared in his second singles quarterfinal of the season.

Blake Bayldon: Bayldon advanced to his fourth Challenger doubles semifinal of the year, following his efforts in Wuxi, China. The 26-year-old was within two points of another finals appearance.

Petra Hule: Hule recorded her fifth consecutive doubles semifinal appearance, reaching the penultimate match at Indian Harbour Beach in Florida before she and partner Madeleine Brooks were forced to retire in the second set.

Lizette Cabrera & Gabriella Da Silva-Fick: The Mildura Pro Tour champions reprised their partnership to make the semifinals in Fukuoka. Cabrera also recorded a quarterfinal appearance in singles competition.

Stefan Vujic: The 27-year-old had a successful week in Iran, where he advanced to the doubles semifinals. It marks the second time this year that Vujic has progressed to that stage.

Matthew Dellavedova: The Victorian enjoyed another quarterfinal run in Serbia, reaching the mark for a second straight week. After two dominant victories to open his account, Dellavedova was forced to retire in the second set of his quarterfinal.

Thomas Braithwaite: A second ITF quarterfinal of 2025 spelled a stellar week for Braithwaite. The 25-year-old recorded two gritty victories in Tunisia before falling to third seed Miles Jones.

