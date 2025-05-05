Aussie Weekly Wrap: Sharma triumphs amid dominant patch

Astra Sharma continued her scintillating form in Bonita Springs, Florida, winning her first singles title since the City of Playford International in October 2023.

Monday 05 May 2025
Jackson Mansell
Melbourne, VIC

For the first time since October 2023, Astra Sharma claimed silverware after emerging victorious at an ITF W100 event in Bonita Springs, Florida.

The triumph continues a stellar purple patch for the 29-year-old, who has reached four semifinals in her last five tournaments.

Sharma did not drop a set during her time in Florida, and nine of her last 10 victories have come in straight sets.

Sharma also advanced to her third doubles semifinal this year, this time pairing with Brazilian Laura Pigossi.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Tristan Schoolkate: The 23-year-old featured in his third-career ATP Challenger final this week, competing in Guangzhou. Schoolkate defeated three top-200 opponents and won a three-hour semifinal against Alibek Kachmazov.

Matthew Romios: The Australian doubles No.6 made it back-to-back Challenger titles, prevailing in Guangzhou. Romios partnered again with Chinese Taipei's Ray Ho to win his third Challenger title of the year.

Aleksandar Vukic: Vukic emphatically returned to his winning ways, advancing to the Estoril Challenger semifinals. The New South Welshman snapped a 10-match losing streak dating back to Australian Open 2025.

Emerson Jones: The 16-year-old recorded her best result at an ITF W100 tournament, earning a final-four berth in Gifu, Japan. After three wins that went the distance, Jones fell to eventual champion Zhang Shuai.

Petra Hule: Hule continued her doubles form in Bonita Springs, with her fourth consecutive semifinal berth. The South Australian catapulted into the WTA top 125 following her stellar run.

Bernard Tomic: The 32-year-old reached his first semifinal of 2025 at an ITF M25 tournament in Nottingham. The top seed recorded three straight-set victories to progress to the final four.

Matt Hulme: Hulme continued his impressive season after he made his sixth semifinal of the year. The 26-year-old achieved the feat in Nottingham alongside local countryman Finn Bass.

James McCabe: McCabe reached his fourth Challenger quarterfinal this season after a solid campaign in Guangzhou. His tournament was highlighted by a gruelling three-set victory over compatriot Omar Jasika.

Cruz Hewitt and Duje Marinkova: Hewitt and Marinkova claimed the doubles title at an ITF J300 tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It culminated a stellar week for Hewitt in particular, who also reached his maiden ITF J300 final.

Matthew Dellavedova: The 24-year-old equalled his best finish at a tournament this season with a quarterfinal berth in Serbia. Dellavedova was in strong form at the ITF M15 event, losing just eight games in his opening two matches.

