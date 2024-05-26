Ten Australian players to contest doubles at Roland Garros 2024

A strong contingent of Australians are set to contest the men's and women's doubles events at Roland Garros 2024.

World No.3 Matt Ebden is among seven Australians entered in the men's doubles competition.

Ebden and his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are the No.2 seeds. The reigning Australian Open champions face Hungary's Marton Fucsovics and Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in the opening round.

Five of the Australians in the field are Grand Slam doubles champions.

Roland Garros 2024Men's doubles, first round [2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Marton Fuscovics (HUN)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Tallon Griekspoor (NED)/Bart Stevens (NED) John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Denys Molchanov (UKR) v Petros Tsitsipas (GRE)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Guido Andreozzi (ARG) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Francisco Cabral (POR) John Peers (AUS)/Roman Safiullin v Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v [14] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

World No.7 Ellen Perez leads the Australian charge in the women's doubles competition.

The 28-year-old from New South Wales is seeded second alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez. The duo, who were semifinalists in Paris last year, begin their campaign against Brazilian Ingrid Gamarra Martins and Brit Olivia Nicholls.

Roland Garros 2024Women's doubles, first round [2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Ingrid Gamarra Martins (BRA)/Olivia Nicholls (GBR) Daria Saville (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [16] Miyu Kato (JPN)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)

Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde are the last Australians to win a men's doubles title at Roland Garros, triumphing in 2000.

The most recent Australian women's doubles champion at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament was Alicia Molik, who was victorious alongside Italian Mara Santangelo in 2007.

