Daria Saville

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
- Introduced to tennis by her parents at age six
- Realised at age 12 she was good enough to become a professional
- Favourite surface is hard court, favourite shot is forehand, favourite tennis tournament is Australian Open
- Tennis idols are Venus and Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters and Martina Hingis; feels her game contains elements of Clijsters and Simona Halep
- Is a former ITF world No.1 junior
- Career highlights to date include winning the US Open juniors in 2010 and representing Australia in the Fed Cup
- Says Serena Williams is the toughest opponent she’s ever faced
- Dream tennis scenario was to beat Maria Sharapova at Rod Laver Arena
- Professional goal is to win a Grand Slam
- In a breakout year in 2015, ascended 197 spots to world No.36; highlights included stunning world No.2 Sharapova en route to the last 16 in Miami, and advancing to the Rome semifinals.
- Made the final 16 at the Australian Open in 2016 and 2017
- Won first WTA singles title in New Haven in 2017
- Sidelined for 12 months from September 2019 with plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendonitis
- Enjoyed a resurgent season in 2022, rising from outside top 600 to crack the top 60; highlights included a fourth-round finish at Indian Wells, quarterfinal in Miami, and her first WTA final in five years (in Granby)
- Underwent knee surgery in October 2022 and returned to the tour in June 2023
- In April 2024, reclaimed Australian No.1 position in singles for the first time in nearly seven years
- Represented Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, playing doubles with Ellen Perez
Off Court
- Family includes father Alexey, mother Natalia and younger brother Stepan
- Enjoys eating sushi and cheese and reading the Twilight series
- Graduated from high school in 2010
- Married Australian professional player Luke Saville in December 2021
- Has a sausage dog named “Tofu”
- Nickname is “Dasha”
- Best piece of advice is to treat everyone the same way you want to be treated
- Perfect day would involve sleeping in, going out for breakfast, going for a swim, and having her family and friends around her
- Would have loved to be an actress if not a tennis player.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2017 Connecticut WTA
2015 Burnie ITF, Launceston ITF
2014 Bangkok ITF
2011 Antalya ITF
Finals
2022 Granby WTA
2017 Strasbourg WTA, Hong Kong WTA
2016 Kremlin Cup WTA
2012 Moscow 4 ITF
2011 Moscow ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|31
|Born
|5 March 1994
|Birth Place
|Moscow, Russia
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
|Height
|166 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Nicole Pratt
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|206
|2022
|53
|2021
|419
|2020
|446
|2019
|237
|2018
|38
|2017
|25
|2016
|25
|2015
|36
|2014
|233
|2013
|144
|2012
|215
|2011
|383
|2010
|515
Latest news
Gallery
Daria Saville Australian Open Round 1 2025
Daria Saville during Round 1 on Margaret Court Arena at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Daria Saville at French Open 2025
Daria Saville during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Daria Saville Australian Open Studio 2025
Daria Saville behind the scenes in the studio at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Daria Saville Rising Stars Charity Match 2025
Daria Saville and Lleyton Hewitt during The Rising Stars Charity match on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open, Melbourne Park
Daria Saville at French Open 2025
Daria Saville in action during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Daria Saville Queensland Tennis Centre Qualifying 2024
Daria Saville in action during the Qualifying 1st round at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane
- 1
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 6