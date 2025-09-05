- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
- semifinalist in the 2011 Australian Optus 12s Autumn Nationals
- won his first professional title with a stunning victory at the Gimcheon ATP Challenger in July 2016; at world No.762 he became the second lowest-ranked winner of a Challenger title since 2000
- Won first professional title on Australian soil at the Mornington Pro Tour clay-court event in April 2018
- realised at age 14 or 15 he was good enough to try and play professionally
- looks up to Lleyton Hewitt and many other Australian pros
- made Grand Slam main draw debut as a qualifier at Australian Open 2020
- reached Australian Open 2020 men’s doubles final as a wildcard pairing with Luke Saville
- also made Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles final alongside fellow Aussie Matt Ebden
- won first Grand Slam doubles title at Wimbledon 2022 with Ebden. The No.14 seeds saved eight match points (three in first round and five in semifinals) and won five five-set battles during the title-winning run.
- made his top-100 singles debut in March 2023 after winning three consecutive ATP Challenger titles in India
- Made his top-50 singles debut in August 2023 after reaching first ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal at Cincinnati
- Advanced to his first ATP singles final at Eastbourne as a qualifier in June 2024
- Finished runners-up in the Wimbledon 2024 men’s doubles event alongside compatriot Jordan Thompson
- Won the US Open 2024 men’s doubles title with Jordan Thompson, becoming the first all-Australian team to triumph in New York in 28 years.
Off Court
- favourite city in the world is his hometown Sydney
- if he wasn’t a tennis player would be a cricketer
- favourite food is Mexican
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|27
|Born
|3 April 1998
|Birth place
|Sydney, (New South Wales)
|Lives
|Sydney, (New South Wales)
|Height
|185 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Peter Luczak
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|45
|2022
|221
|2021
|176
|2020
|237
|2019
|221
|2018
|287
|2017
|278
|2016
|324
|2015
|1431
Latest news
Gallery
Max Purcell at French Open 2024
Max Purcell during the French Open 2024 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France
Max Purcell signs autographs French Open 2024
Max Purcell signs autographs during the French Open 2024 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France
Max Purcell at French Open 2024
Max Purcell in action during the French Open 2024 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France
Max Purcell Australian Open 2024
Max Purcell plays Casper Ruud of Norway at Margaret Court Arena during the 2024 Australian Open
Max Purcell Australian Open 2024
Max Purcell hits a backhand on Kia Arena during the 2024 Australian Open
Max Purcell Brisbane International 2024
Max Purcell plays Holger Rune of Denmark on Pat Rafter Arena during the 2024 Brisbane International
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6