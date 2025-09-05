Biography

On Court

  • semifinalist in the 2011 Australian Optus 12s Autumn Nationals
  • won his first professional title with a stunning victory at the Gimcheon ATP Challenger in July 2016; at world No.762 he became the second lowest-ranked winner of a Challenger title since 2000
  • Won first professional title on Australian soil at the Mornington Pro Tour clay-court event in April 2018
  • realised at age 14 or 15 he was good enough to try and play professionally
  • looks up to Lleyton Hewitt and many other Australian pros
  • made Grand Slam main draw debut as a qualifier at Australian Open 2020
  • reached Australian Open 2020 men’s doubles final as a wildcard pairing with Luke Saville
  • also made Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles final alongside fellow Aussie Matt Ebden
  • won first Grand Slam doubles title at Wimbledon 2022 with Ebden. The No.14 seeds saved eight match points (three in first round and five in semifinals) and won five five-set battles during the title-winning run.
  • made his top-100 singles debut in March 2023 after winning three consecutive ATP Challenger titles in India
  • Made his top-50 singles debut in August 2023 after reaching first ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal at Cincinnati
  • Advanced to his first ATP singles final at Eastbourne as a qualifier in June 2024
  • Finished runners-up in the Wimbledon 2024 men’s doubles event alongside compatriot Jordan Thompson
  • Won the US Open 2024 men’s doubles title with Jordan Thompson, becoming the first all-Australian team to triumph in New York in 28 years.

Off Court

  • favourite city in the world is his hometown Sydney
  • if he wasn’t a tennis player would be a cricketer
  • favourite food is Mexican

Statistics

Key statistics

Age27
Born3 April 1998
Birth placeSydney, (New South Wales)
LivesSydney, (New South Wales)
Height185 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachPeter Luczak

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
202345
2022221
2021176
2020237
2019221
2018287
2017278
2016324
20151431

Gallery