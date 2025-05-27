Thanasi Kokkinakis

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis when he was eight years old
- Goal is to be No.1 in the world and play Davis Cup for Australia
- Most influential people on his career to date are his brother, parents and his first coach
- Favourite player is Frenchman Gael Monfils “because he is so entertaining”
- Represented Australian in the ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in 2010
- Was a finalist in the Australian Open 2013 boys’ singles championships (l. Nick Kyrgios)
- Won the Wimbledon 2013 doubles title with compatriot Nick Kyrgios
- First-round victory at Australian Open 2014 (over Igor Sijsling) was first ever tour-level victory
- Made Davis Cup debut for Australia in February 2014 against France; contested a dead rubber
- Captured first professional title at ITF Futures event in Saskatoon, Canada
- Won his first Davis Cup live rubber for Australia in a 2015 World Group first round tie v Czech Republic, coming from two-sets-to-love down to beat Lukas Rosol in Ostrava
- Underwent shoulder surgery in late 2015; did not play in 2016
- Made a triumphant return in 2017 with wins over World No.10 Milos Raonic at Queen’s Club and No.15 Tomas Berdych at Los Cabos
- Teamed with fellow Australian Jordan Thompson to win the 2017 Brisbane International, his first ATP doubles title
- Sidelined in early 2020 with glandular fever
- Won Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles title alongside Nick Kyrgios
Off Court
- Hobbies include playing basketball, Playstation and watching TV
- Favourite music is techno, hip-hop, R’n’B, Michael Jackson, David Guetta and Ministry of Sound compilations
- Favourite food is pizza
Titles/Finals
Titles
Finals
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|29
|Born
|10 April 1996
|Birth place
|Adelaide, South Australia
|Lives
|Seacombe Heights, South Australia
|Height
|196 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Todd Langman and Brod Dyke
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|65
|2022
|95
|2021
|172
|2020
|258
|2019
|199
|2018
|153
|2017
|209
|2016
|–
|2015
|80
|2014
|150
|2013
|621
|2012
|750
|2011
|1627
Gallery
Thanasi Kokkinakis Australian Open round 1 2025
Thanasi Kokkinakis during round 1 on Kia Arena at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Thanasi Kokkinakis Australian Open doubles 2025
Thanasi Kokkinakis serves during Men's Doubles round 1 on John Cain Arena at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Thanasi Kokkinakis Australian Open 2024
Thanasi Kokkinakis plays Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at John Cain Arena during the 2024 Australian Open
Thanasi Kokkinakis at French Open 2024
Thanasi Kokkinakis during the French Open 2024 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France
Thanasi Kokkinakis at French Open 2024
Thanasi Kokkinakis serves during the French Open 2024 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France
