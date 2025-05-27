Thanasi Kokkinakis

Winning Davis Cup with Australia would be massive; that's something that we've gotten so close with over the years, and I think we'll just keep knocking on that door.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, 27 May 2025
Biography

On Court

  • Began playing tennis when he was eight years old
  • Goal is to be No.1 in the world and play Davis Cup for Australia
  • Most influential people on his career to date are his brother, parents and his first coach
  • Favourite player is Frenchman Gael Monfils “because he is so entertaining”
  • Represented Australian in the ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in 2010
  • Was a finalist in the Australian Open 2013 boys’ singles championships (l. Nick Kyrgios)
  • Won the Wimbledon 2013 doubles title with compatriot Nick Kyrgios
  • First-round victory at Australian Open 2014 (over Igor Sijsling) was first ever tour-level victory
  • Made Davis Cup debut for Australia in February 2014 against France; contested a dead rubber
  • Captured first professional title at ITF Futures event in Saskatoon, Canada
  • Won his first Davis Cup live rubber for Australia in a 2015 World Group first round tie v Czech Republic, coming from two-sets-to-love down to beat Lukas Rosol in Ostrava
  • Underwent shoulder surgery in late 2015; did not play in 2016
  • Made a triumphant return in 2017 with wins over World No.10 Milos Raonic at Queen’s Club and No.15 Tomas Berdych at Los Cabos
  • Teamed with fellow Australian Jordan Thompson to win the 2017 Brisbane International, his first ATP doubles title
  • Sidelined in early 2020 with glandular fever
  • Won Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles title alongside Nick Kyrgios

Off Court

  • Hobbies include playing basketball, Playstation and watching TV
  • Favourite music is techno, hip-hop, R’n’B, Michael Jackson, David Guetta and Ministry of Sound compilations
  • Favourite food is pizza

Titles/Finals

Titles

  • Won Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles title alongside Nick Kyrgios.
  • Won the Wimbledon 2013 doubles title with compatriot Nick Kyrgios

Finals

  • Was a finalist in the Australian Open 2013 boys’ singles championships (l. Nick Kyrgios)

Statistics

Key statistics

Age29
Born10 April 1996
Birth placeAdelaide, South Australia
LivesSeacombe Heights, South Australia
Height196 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachTodd Langman and Brod Dyke

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
202365
202295
2021172
2020258
2019199
2018153
2017209
2016
201580
2014150
2013621
2012750
20111627

