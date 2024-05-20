Ranking movers: Birrell, Walton lead rising Australians

Men's singles

Adam Walton makes his top-100 debut in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

The 25-year-old rises 16 places to a career-high world No.95 after winning an ATP Challenger title in Chinese Taipei.

This propels Walton even higher in the Australian top 10, leapfrogging Thanasi Kokkinakis and James Duckworth to move into eighth spot.

The 23-year-old Tristan Schoolkate (moving up one place to world No.186) and 20-year-old Philip Sekulic (up 12 spots to world No.245) are also celebrating new career-highs.

There is good news for Bernard Tomic, who improves nine spots to world No.247. This is the 31-year-old's best ranking since July 2021.

Blake Mott is making major moves too, rising 26 places to world No.368. This is the 28-year-old's highest ranking since January 2018.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 0 Jordan Thompson No.37 -2 Alexei Popyrin No.51 -9 Chris O'Connell No.64 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.78 +1 Max Purcell No.92 -8 Aleksandar Vukic No.93 -23 Adam Walton No.95 +16 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.98 -4 James Duckworth No.103 -1

Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

The 26-year-old skyrockets up 28 places to world No.154 after winning her career-biggest title at an ITF event in Japan.

Maya Joint makes her debut in the Australian top 10 this week, with the 18-year-old rising six spots to world No.202.

It provides another milestone in a breakout season for Joint, who has improved her ranking more than 480 places since the start of the year.

Ajla Tomljanovic is verging on a return to the Australian top 10, improving 12 spots to world No.207.

The 31-year-old Tomljanovic made a winning return to the tour at a WTA 125 tournament in Italy last week, reaching the second round.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.85 -1 Arina Rodionova No.103 +5 Storm Hunter No.121 +3 Astra Sharma No.130 0 Taylah Preston No.137 +2 Kimberly Birrell No.154 +28 Olivia Gadecki No.165 +3 Talia Gibson No.187 +4 Destanee Aiava No.191 +4 Maya Joint No.202 +6

Men's doubles

Several Australians achieve new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Matthew Romios improves five places to a new peak of world No.115, with the 25-year-old rewarded for consistent results at ATP Challenger level.

Blake Ellis, also 25, sits at new career-high of world No.164 this week.

Meanwhile, Calum Puttergill equals his career-best mark, with the 30-year-old jumping up seven spots to world No.145.

Jake Delaney is the biggest mover of the week, with the 27-year-old storming up 201 places to world No.631 after advancing to an ATP Challenger semifinal. This is his highest ranking since October 2016.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.3 0 Max Purcell No.33 0 Jordan Thompson No.36 0 John Peers No.41 0 Rinky Hijikata No.55 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.60 +1 Matthew Romios No.115 +5 Andrew Harris No.123 0 Tristan Schoolkate No.141 -2 Calum Puttergill No.145 +7

Women's doubles

Destanee Aiava sits at a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 24-year-old won the biggest title of her career at an ITF event in Spain this week, which sees her improve 11 places to world No.135.

Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Aussie, despite dropping one spot after being unable to defend her Rome title.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.4 -1 Ellen Perez No.7 0 Olivia Gadecki No.78 +2 Daria Saville No.108 -1 Destanee Aiava No.135 +11 Kimberly Birrell No.184 -3 Talia Gibson No.193 -18 Maddison Inglis No.198 0 Astra Sharma No.238 -38 Alana Parnaby No.257 -30

