Fourteen Australians to contest qualifying at Roland Garros 2024

Fourteen Australians will contest the Roland Garros 2024 qualifying competition in Paris this week.

Arina Rodionova and Astra Sharma lead a nine-strong Australian contingent in the women's qualifying singles event.

This also includes rising stars, 18-year-old Taylah Preston and 19-year-old Talia Gibson, who will each make their debuts at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Gibson has been handed one of the toughest draws, pitted against former world No.51 Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The 26-year-old Romanian was a semifinalist at a WTA 125 tournament in Paris last week.

Olivia Gadecki is the only Australian player set to face a seeded opponent in the opening round, pitted against No.19-seeded American McCartney Kessler.

Priscilla Hon begins her qualifying campaign against former world No.23 Mona Barthel, while Kimberly Birrell faces Polina Kudermetova, whose older sister Veronika has been a top-10 player.

Roland Garros 2024Women's qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [7] Arina Rodionova (AUS) No.108 v Lucija Ciric Bagaric (CRO) No.185 [22] Astra Sharma (AUS) No.130 v Ella Seidel (GER) No.146 [30] Taylah Preston (AUS) No.139 v Tara Wurth (CRO) No.730 Olivia Gadecki (AUS) No.168 v [19] McCartney Kessler (USA) No.123 Kimberly Birrell (AUS) No.182 v Polina Kudermetova No.165 Talia Gibson (AUS) No.191 v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) No.148 Destanee Aiava (AUS) No.195 v Oksana Selekhmeteva No.518 Priscilla Hon (AUS) No.199 v Mona Barthel (GER) No.240 Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) No.305 v Anastasia Tikhonova No.170

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2024 women's qualifying singles draw

World No.102 James Duckworth spearheads the Australian charge in the men's qualifying singles competition.

The 32-year-old Duckworth is the third seed and faces local hope Maxime Janvier in the opening round.

Two Aussies are making their debuts at Roland Garros - the 26-year-old Omar Jasika and 23-year-old Dane Sweeny.

If Sweeny manages to win his first-round clash against former world No.109 Otto Virtanen, he faces a potential second-round showdown with former world No.3 and two-time Roland Garros finalist Dominic Thiem.

Roland Garros 2024Men's qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [3] James Duckworth (AUS) No.102 v Maxime Janvier (FRA) No.217 Li Tu (AUS) No.194 v Oliver Crawford (GBR) No.195 Marc Polmans (AUS) No.197 v Alejandro Moro Canas (ESP) No.172 Omar Jasika (AUS) No.204 v Dalibor Svrcina (CZE) No.193 Dane Sweeny (AUS) No.224 v Otto Virtanen (FIN) No.158

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2024 men's qualifying singles draw

The Roland Garros 2024 qualifying competition begins on Monday 20 May and runs to Friday 24 May, with players needing to win three rounds to earn a coveted main-draw place.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!