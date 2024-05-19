Fourteen Australians to contest qualifying at Roland Garros 2024

Fourteen Australians will contest the Roland Garros 2024 qualifying competition in Paris this week.
Arina Rodionova and Astra Sharma lead a nine-strong Australian contingent in the women's qualifying singles event.
This also includes rising stars, 18-year-old Taylah Preston and 19-year-old Talia Gibson, who will each make their debuts at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.
Gibson has been handed one of the toughest draws, pitted against former world No.51 Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The 26-year-old Romanian was a semifinalist at a WTA 125 tournament in Paris last week.
Olivia Gadecki is the only Australian player set to face a seeded opponent in the opening round, pitted against No.19-seeded American McCartney Kessler.
Priscilla Hon begins her qualifying campaign against former world No.23 Mona Barthel, while Kimberly Birrell faces Polina Kudermetova, whose older sister Veronika has been a top-10 player.
|Roland Garros 2024Women's qualifying singles, first round
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|[7] Arina Rodionova (AUS)
|No.108
|v
|Lucija Ciric Bagaric (CRO)
|No.185
|[22] Astra Sharma (AUS)
|No.130
|v
|Ella Seidel (GER)
|No.146
|[30] Taylah Preston (AUS)
|No.139
|v
|Tara Wurth (CRO)
|No.730
|Olivia Gadecki (AUS)
|No.168
|v
|[19] McCartney Kessler (USA)
|No.123
|Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
|No.182
|v
|Polina Kudermetova
|No.165
|Talia Gibson (AUS)
|No.191
|v
|Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)
|No.148
|Destanee Aiava (AUS)
|No.195
|v
|Oksana Selekhmeteva
|No.518
|Priscilla Hon (AUS)
|No.199
|v
|Mona Barthel (GER)
|No.240
|Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)
|No.305
|v
|Anastasia Tikhonova
|No.170
> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2024 women's qualifying singles draw
World No.102 James Duckworth spearheads the Australian charge in the men's qualifying singles competition.
The 32-year-old Duckworth is the third seed and faces local hope Maxime Janvier in the opening round.
Two Aussies are making their debuts at Roland Garros - the 26-year-old Omar Jasika and 23-year-old Dane Sweeny.
If Sweeny manages to win his first-round clash against former world No.109 Otto Virtanen, he faces a potential second-round showdown with former world No.3 and two-time Roland Garros finalist Dominic Thiem.
|Roland Garros 2024Men's qualifying singles, first round
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|[3] James Duckworth (AUS)
|No.102
|v
|Maxime Janvier (FRA)
|No.217
|Li Tu (AUS)
|No.194
|v
|Oliver Crawford (GBR)
|No.195
|Marc Polmans (AUS)
|No.197
|v
|Alejandro Moro Canas (ESP)
|No.172
|Omar Jasika (AUS)
|No.204
|v
|Dalibor Svrcina (CZE)
|No.193
|Dane Sweeny (AUS)
|No.224
|v
|Otto Virtanen (FIN)
|No.158
> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2024 men's qualifying singles draw
The Roland Garros 2024 qualifying competition begins on Monday 20 May and runs to Friday 24 May, with players needing to win three rounds to earn a coveted main-draw place.
