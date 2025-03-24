Blake Ellis

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Enjoyed an impressive junior career, winning the Australian Open 2016 boys’ doubles title (with Alex de Minaur) and reaching the quarterfinals of the boys’ singles at Roland Garros in 2017
- Represented Australia in Junior Davis Cup in 2015
- Was a hitting partner and reserve player at Hopman Cup 2018, hitting with Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev and David Goffin
- Advanced to the semifinals of the Kyoto Challenger as a qualifier in February 2018
- Cracked the world’s top 350 in January 2019; peaked at No.348 in February 2019
- Reached two ITF Futures semifinals in 2022 (Cairns, Tauranga), his best tournament results since 2018
- Most admired player is Roger Federer
- Aim is to crack the world’s top 100.
Off Court
- Watches TV to relax in his down time.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|26
|Born
|6 January 1999
|Birth place
|Brisbane, QLD, Australia
|Lives
|Brisbane, QLD, Australia
|Height
|191 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Wayne Arthurs
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|360
|2022
|794
|2021
|865
|2020
|961
|2019
|863
|2018
|461
|2017
|675
|2016
|1542
|2015
|1460