It was the biggest crowd I’ve ever played in front of and it was a really good experience.

Blake Ellis, 28 Jan 2019
Biography

On Court

  • Enjoyed an impressive junior career, winning the Australian Open 2016 boys’ doubles title (with Alex de Minaur) and reaching the quarterfinals of the boys’ singles at Roland Garros in 2017
  • Represented Australia in Junior Davis Cup in 2015
  • Was a hitting partner and reserve player at Hopman Cup 2018, hitting with Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev and David Goffin
  • Advanced to the semifinals of the Kyoto Challenger as a qualifier in February 2018
  • Cracked the world’s top 350 in January 2019; peaked at No.348 in February 2019
  • Reached two ITF Futures semifinals in 2022 (Cairns, Tauranga), his best tournament results since 2018
  • Most admired player is Roger Federer
  • Aim is to crack the world’s top 100.

Off Court

  • Watches TV to relax in his down time.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age26
Born6 January 1999
Birth placeBrisbane, QLD, Australia
LivesBrisbane, QLD, Australia
Height191 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachWayne Arthurs

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023360
2022794
2021865
2020961
2019863
2018461
2017675
20161542
20151460