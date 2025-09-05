Calum Puttergill

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Finalist at the 2012 Noosa Tennis Carnival
- Semifinalist at the 2012 Gympie RSL Open AMT and the 2012 Shaw Park Platinum AMT
Off Court
- Greatest tennis ambition is to compete in a Grand Slam
- Started playing tennis at the age of eight.
Titles/Finals
Finals
2019 Darwin ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|31
|Born
|22 October 1993
|Birth place
|South Africa
|Lives
|Noosa, (Queensland)
|Coach
|Clint Fyfe & Brett Hunter
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2018
|1052
|2017
|1058
|2016
|1226
|2015
|1306
|2014
|1361
|2013
|2073
|2011
|1806