Calum Puttergill

australian-flag

Australia

active

Calum Puttergill plays doubles tennis

Biography

On Court

  • Finalist at the 2012 Noosa Tennis Carnival
  • Semifinalist at the 2012 Gympie RSL Open AMT and the 2012 Shaw Park Platinum AMT

Off Court

  • Greatest tennis ambition is to compete in a Grand Slam
  • Started playing tennis at the age of eight.

Titles/Finals

Finals

2019 Darwin ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age31
Born22 October 1993
Birth placeSouth Africa
LivesNoosa, (Queensland)
CoachClint Fyfe & Brett Hunter

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
20181052
20171058
20161226
20151306
20141361
20132073
20111806