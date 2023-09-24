Blake Mott

australian-flag

Australia

active

I’m feeling really good now and it’s great to have the wrist back to one hundred per cent.

Blake Mott, 4 Feb 2020
Biography

On Court

  • Started to play tennis aged six
  • Claimed the Optus Spring Nationals junior title in Perth in 2009
  • Represented Australia at the World Junior Tennis Competition in 2010
  • Secured his maiden ITF title at the New Zealand 18 & Under Indoor Championships in 2010
  • Reached the final of ITF Futures Pro Circuit doubles events in the Czech Republic and Sweden in 2011
  • Member of the 2012 Australian Junior Davis Cup team
  • Goal is to be world’s No.1 and represent Australia in Davis Cup
  • Feels his game most closely resembles that of David Nalbandian
  • One match he most wishes he could reply would be the first round of the Australian Open 2014 junior singles; Mott retired deep in the third set of his match against Stefan Kozlov
  • Dream tennis scenario would be to beat a top 10 player at Rod Laver Arena
  • Ultimate professional goal is to compete to his best ability and show commitment.

Off Court

  • Favourite food is Chinese
  • Favourite song is ‘The Gambler’ by Kenny Rogers
  • Would have pursued a career in car racing if not a tennis player.

Titles/Finals

Titles

2019 Cairns ITF, Darwin ITF

2016 Launceston Challenger

Finals

2017 Burnie Challenger, Canberra F2 ITF

2016 Port Pirie F1 ITF, Toowoomba F7 ITF, Cairns F8 ITF

2014 Melbourne F4 ITF, Canada F8 ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age29
Born21 April 1996
LivesThirroul, New South Wales
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023412
20221085
2021837
2020465
2019515
2018
2017281
2016287
2015686
2014570
2013644
20121551
20111306