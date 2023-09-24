Blake Mott

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Started to play tennis aged six
- Claimed the Optus Spring Nationals junior title in Perth in 2009
- Represented Australia at the World Junior Tennis Competition in 2010
- Secured his maiden ITF title at the New Zealand 18 & Under Indoor Championships in 2010
- Reached the final of ITF Futures Pro Circuit doubles events in the Czech Republic and Sweden in 2011
- Member of the 2012 Australian Junior Davis Cup team
- Goal is to be world’s No.1 and represent Australia in Davis Cup
- Feels his game most closely resembles that of David Nalbandian
- One match he most wishes he could reply would be the first round of the Australian Open 2014 junior singles; Mott retired deep in the third set of his match against Stefan Kozlov
- Dream tennis scenario would be to beat a top 10 player at Rod Laver Arena
- Ultimate professional goal is to compete to his best ability and show commitment.
Off Court
- Favourite food is Chinese
- Favourite song is ‘The Gambler’ by Kenny Rogers
- Would have pursued a career in car racing if not a tennis player.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2019 Cairns ITF, Darwin ITF
2016 Launceston Challenger
Finals
2017 Burnie Challenger, Canberra F2 ITF
2016 Port Pirie F1 ITF, Toowoomba F7 ITF, Cairns F8 ITF
2014 Melbourne F4 ITF, Canada F8 ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|29
|Born
|21 April 1996
|Lives
|Thirroul, New South Wales
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|412
|2022
|1085
|2021
|837
|2020
|465
|2019
|515
|2018
|–
|2017
|281
|2016
|287
|2015
|686
|2014
|570
|2013
|644
|2012
|1551
|2011
|1306