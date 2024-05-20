Australian men close to achieving 42-year rankings first

World No.11 Alex de Minaur leads a strong Australian contingent in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Monday 20 May 2024
Leigh Rogers
Australia
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - APRIL 10: Alex de Minaur of Australia celebrates a point against Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands during the Men's Singles Second Round match on day four of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 10, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The leading Australian men have come exceptionally close to achieving a 42-year first in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

With Adam Walton making his top-100 debut this week, it means there are currently nine Australian men ranked inside the elite category.

James Duckworth sits just outside at world No.103, a mere seven ranking points shy of also holding a top-100 position.

It has been more than 42 years since 10 Australians featured inside the ATP Tour's top 100 in singles, with this last happening in the week of 4 January 1982.

ATP Tour singles rankingsTop-ranked Australians
January 1982May 2024
PlayerRankPlayerRank
Peter McNamaraNo.10Alex de MinaurNo.11
Mark EdmondsonNo.20Jordan ThompsonNo.37
John FitzgeraldNo.60Alexei PopyrinNo.51
John AlexanderNo.61Chris O'ConnellNo.64
Phil DentNo.62Rinky HijikataNo.78
Rod FrawleyNo.71Max PurcellNo.92
Kim WarwickNo.84Aleksandar VukicNo.93
Paul McNameeNo.89Adam WaltonNo.95
David CarterNo.93Thanasi KokkinakisNo.98
Chris JohnstoneNo.97James DuckworthNo.103

This effort highlights the increasing depth in Australian men's tennis.

This is even more pronounced when considering there were only four Australian men ranked inside the world's top 100 this time 10 years ago, with Lleyton Hewitt leading the way at world No.44.

By May 2019, the number of top-100 Australian men had increased to six.

Australia is now one of the most heavily represented among the 30 nations boasting top-100 men's singles players. Only the USA, with 11 players, currently has more.

Most top-100 players by nation(as of 20 May 2024)
NationPlayers
USA11
Australia9
France9
Italy9
Argentina7

