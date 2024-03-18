Aussie weekly wrap: Celebrating winners aged from 15 to 83

It's been a huge week in Australian tennis, with singles triumphs, doubles victories and team success recorded across multiple continents, surfaces, age groups and formats.

There's no shortage of good news to report - from 15-year-old Tahlia Kokkinis claiming her first ITF professional doubles title at an Australian Pro Tour event, to 83-year-olds Bobbie Reynolds and Mary King featuring among the Australian medal winners at the ITF Masters World Team Championships in Turkey.

The Australian quad wheelchair team is also performing strongly at the World Team Cup Asian Qualification event in Thailand, with Heath Davidson and Finn Broadbent progressing to a final showdown against Chile later today.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Storm Hunter: The 29-year-old became the first Australian in 14 years to advance to a women's doubles final at Indian Wells (USA). After a runner-up finish at the WTA 1000 tournament, Hunter and Czech partner Katerina Siniakova's team record this season now stands at 14 wins from 17 matches.

Ellen Perez: The 28-year-old advanced to the doubles semifinals at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells alongside American Nicole Melichar-Martinez. The in-form duo have now won 10 of their past 12 matches.

Alex de Minaur: The 25-year-old matched his career-best result at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells (USA), advancing to the fourth round in singles for the third time in the past four years.

Storm Hunter and Matt Ebden: The Aussie pair won the inaugural Invitational Mixed Doubles event at Indian Wells. This is 36-year-old Ebden's first mixed doubles title since winning the Australian Open in 2013.

Olivia Gadecki: The 21-year-old teamed with Brit Olivia Nicholls to win the doubles title at an WTA 125 tournament in Charleston (USA). It is their second consecutive title together, extending their winning run to eight matches, and is Gadecki's 13th career doubles title.

Rinky Hijikata: The 23-year-old was a doubles finalist alongside Brit Henry Patten at an ATP Challenger tournament in Phoenix (USA). This was Hijikata's second finals appearance of 2024.

Aleksandar Vukic: The 27-year-old posted his best result of the season, advancing to the singles semifinals at the ATP Challenger in Phoenix.

Thanasi Kokkinakis: The 27-year-old defeated two higher-ranked opponents to reach the singles quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger in Phoenix. Kokkinakis recorded his fourth top-50 win of the season, beating world No.35 Christopher Eubanks.

Kimberly Birrell: The 25-year-old teamed with Japan's Moyuka Uchijima to reach the doubles semifinals at an ITF 75 tournament in Ricany (Czech Republic).

Maya Joint: The 17-year-old won the singles title at an ITF 35 tournament in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). This is her second title of the season. Joint also advanced to the doubles semifinals alongside fellow Aussie Elysia Bolton.

Maddison Inglis: The 26-year-old swept the women's singles title at the ITF 35 tournament in Mildura (Australia) without dropping a set. This is Inglis' seventh career singles title and her first won on Australian soil in more than four years.

Tahlia Kokkinis and Alicia Smith: The Aussie combination won the women's doubles title at the ITF 35 tournament in Mildura. This is 15-year-old Kokkinis' first professional doubles title, while it is the fourth and biggest ITF doubles title of 27-year-old Smith's career.

Tina Smith: The 21-year-old was a singles finalist at the ITF 35 tournament in Mildura. This was Smith's fifth career singles final and her second this season.

Alex Bolt: The 31-year-old was crowned the men's singles champion at the ITF 25 tournament in Mildura. Bolt did not lose a set at the grass-court tournament as he claimed his 10th career singles title and first in Australia since October 2022.

Blake Ellis and Joshua Charlton: The Aussie pair won the men's doubles title at the ITF 25 tournament in Mildura. This is 25-year-old Ellis' 11th career doubles title and 24-year-old Charlton's second.

Luke Saville: The 30-year-old recorded a runner-up finish in singles at the ITF 25 event in Mildura. This was Saville's first final appearance since August 2023.

Matt Hulme: The 25-year-old was a doubles finalist alongside New Zealand's James Watt at the ITF 25 tournament in Mildura. It was Hulme's second ITF final appearance of the season.

Hayden Jones: The promising 17-year-old was a doubles semifinalist (with New Zealand's Ajeet Rai) and singles quarterfinalist at the ITF 25 tournament in Mildura. These were Jones' career-best results at a pro-level event.

Patrick Harper: The 24-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ITF 25 tournament in Bakersfield (USA) alongside Brit Emile Hudd. Harper scored a win against his older brother, 26-year-old Mitchell Harper, in the quarterfinals. It was their first meeting in doubles on the ITF Tour.

Heath Davidson: The 36-year-old is unbeaten so far at the World Team Cup Asian Qualification event in Thailand, teaming with Finn Broadbent to steer the Australian quad wheelchair team into the final.

Anderson Parker: The 26-year-old was a finalist in men's singles and doubles (with Korea's Sung-Bong Han) at an ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour event in Pattaya (Thailand). This was Parker's third singles final appearance of the season. He also represented Australia at the World Team Cup Asian Qualification event.

Sally Schwartz: The 20-year-old was a women's singles finalist at the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour event in Pattaya. It was Schwartz's second final appearance in as many weeks.

Brendan Loh: The 17-year-old won the boys' singles title at the ITF J100 tournament in Mornington (Australia). Loh claimed his first ITF junior singles title by winning an all-Australian final against 17-year-old Derin Sen. The South Australian talent was also a doubles finalist alongside Victorian Daniel Jovanovski.

Ava Beck: The 15-year-old scooped the girls' singles title at the ITF J100 tournament in Mornington, winning an all-Australian final against top seed Giselle Guillen. This is the third - and biggest - ITF junior singles title of Beck's career.

Leanne Abouhamad and Gurmanat Sandhu: The 16-year-old Abouhamad and 15-year-old Sandhu combined to win the girls' doubles title in Mornington, beating another all-Australian combination of Aliyah Dwyer and Mahi Khore in the final. This is Abouhamad's second ITF title and Sandhu's first.

