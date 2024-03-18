Australia claims two gold medals at 2024 ITF Masters World Team Championships

Players from five different Australian states won medals at this week's ITF Masters World Team Championships in Turkey.

Monday 18 March 2024
Leigh Rogers
Antalya, Turkey

Australian teams won four medals, including two gold, at the 2024 ITF Masters World Team Championships in Turkey this week.


Glenn Busby, Michael Ford, Wayne Pascoe and Stephen Dance won the Britannia Cup, awarded to the best performing nation in the men's 65+ age group, for the second consecutive year.

Australia also claimed the Althea Gibson Cup as the best-performing nation in the women's 70+ age group.



Captain Adrienne Avis suffered a knee injury late in the third set of her singles match in the gold medal play-off. But fortunately, Sally Van Rensburg stepped up to win her singles match and then combined with Helen Worland to secure the deciding doubles rubber.
Australian teams also collected bronze medals in the men's 70+ and women's 80+ categories.


2024 ITF Masters World Teams ChampionshipsAustralia's results
Age groupCategoryTeam Result
65MenGlenn Busby (captain, Vic), Michael Ford (Qld), Wayne Pascoe (NSW), Stephen Dance (Tas)1st (Gold)
70WomenAdrienne Avis (captain, NSW), Sally Van Rensburg (Vic), Helen Worland (NSW), Susanne Walter (Vic)1st (Gold)
70MenRoss Orford (captain, Qld), Andew Rae (Vic), Tony Dawson (Qld), Ian Thomas (Vic)3rd (Bronze)
80WomenJudy Hancy (captain, Vic), Kim Blackburne (NSW), Bobbie Edwards (WA), Mary King (Vic)3rd (Bronze)
75WomenKerry Ballard (captain, NSW), Judith Rodins (Qld), Margaret Clode (Vic)4th
80MenAlan Walsh (captain, NSW), Gordon Waygood (NSW), Ian Davis (NSW), Herbert Chee (NSW)4th
75MenRoger Davey (captain, SA), Rob Bickmore (SA), Peter Holst (Qld), Mike Evans (Vic)9th
65WomenJudith Buzza (captain, Vic), Sara Goddard (NSW), Jan Vick (Qld), Sue Henning (NSW)15th



The Australian competitors now turn their attention to this week's ITF Masters World Individual Championships, which are also being played in the Turkish city of Antalya.

