Biography

On Court

  • Started playing at age six after the local coach, John Dutton, invited him to join a tennis squad
  • Took out the 12/u National Claycourt Championships in 2019
  • Won first professional-level match at the Australian Pro Tour event in Canberra in February 2022
  • Proudest moment so far is representing Australia at the 2022 Junior Davis Cup
  • Won the 2022 Oceania Junior Championships
  • Favourite surface to play on is grass after competing in the 2022 Wimbledon junior competition
  • Names his coaches, Clint Letcher, Heath Denman and John Dutton as his biggest influences
  • Named orange boy for the Australian Davis Cup team for the round-robin stage of the 2022 finals.
  • Cracked ITF world junior top 25 in early 2023
  • Trains at KDV Tennis Academy on the Gold Coast
  • Advanced to the boys’ doubles semifinals at US Open 2023 alongside American Alexander Razeghi
  • Was a boys’ singles quarterfinalist at Australian Open 2024
  • Broke into the world’s top 10 in the ITF junior rankings in April 2024, becoming the first Australian since Rinky Hijikata five years earlier to achieve the feat

Off Court

  • His mother, Loretta Harrop, was an Olympic silver medalist in triathlon and his father, Brad Jones, a QAFL Grogan medalist
  • Has a younger sister, Emerson, who is also a top junior tennis player
  • Hobbies include fishing and hanging out with family and friends
  • Favourite food is mud crab
  • Male Junior Athlete of the Year finalist at the 2022 and 2023 Australian Tennis Awards.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age18
Born30 August 2006
Birth PlaceGold Coast, QLD
LivesGold Coast, QLD
PlaysRight-handed
CoachDes Tyson

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
20231958
20221401

Latest news