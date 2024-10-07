- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Started playing at age six after the local coach, John Dutton, invited him to join a tennis squad
- Took out the 12/u National Claycourt Championships in 2019
- Won first professional-level match at the Australian Pro Tour event in Canberra in February 2022
- Proudest moment so far is representing Australia at the 2022 Junior Davis Cup
- Won the 2022 Oceania Junior Championships
- Favourite surface to play on is grass after competing in the 2022 Wimbledon junior competition
- Names his coaches, Clint Letcher, Heath Denman and John Dutton as his biggest influences
- Named orange boy for the Australian Davis Cup team for the round-robin stage of the 2022 finals.
- Cracked ITF world junior top 25 in early 2023
- Trains at KDV Tennis Academy on the Gold Coast
- Advanced to the boys’ doubles semifinals at US Open 2023 alongside American Alexander Razeghi
- Was a boys’ singles quarterfinalist at Australian Open 2024
- Broke into the world’s top 10 in the ITF junior rankings in April 2024, becoming the first Australian since Rinky Hijikata five years earlier to achieve the feat
Off Court
- His mother, Loretta Harrop, was an Olympic silver medalist in triathlon and his father, Brad Jones, a QAFL Grogan medalist
- Has a younger sister, Emerson, who is also a top junior tennis player
- Hobbies include fishing and hanging out with family and friends
- Favourite food is mud crab
- Male Junior Athlete of the Year finalist at the 2022 and 2023 Australian Tennis Awards.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|18
|Born
|30 August 2006
|Birth Place
|Gold Coast, QLD
|Lives
|Gold Coast, QLD
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Des Tyson
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|1958
|2022
|1401