Hayden Jones verging on world's top 10 in junior rankings

Gold Coast talent Hayden Jones sits at a career-high world No.11 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys' rankings.

Wednesday 13 March 2024
Leigh Rogers
Australia
January 20: Hayden Jones (AUS) during the junior boys singles on court 6 at the 2024 Australian Open on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Mariuz

Hayden Jones has skyrocketed to a career-high world No.11 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys' rankings.

It follows the 17-year-old from the Gold Coast scooping back-to-back singles titles in Thailand in the past fortnight.

This effort improves Jones' season record to 16 wins and just two losses in junior singles matches.

Jones recorded his best Grand Slam junior singles result in January, progressing to the quarterfinals at Australian Open 2024.

The top-ranked Australian boy is now only 30 ranking points shy of breaking into the world's top 10.

Since the introduction of combined junior rankings in 2005 (which calculate points gained in singles and doubles), there have been 18 Australian boys attain a top-10 ranking.

The most recent to achieve this feat was Rinky Hijikata in December 2018.

Top-10 ranked Australian junior boys
PlayerTop-10 debutCareer-high
Carsten BallMay 2005No.9
Greg JonesJanuary 2007No.4
John-Patrick SmithApril 2007No.6
Stephen DonaldApril 2007No.9
Bernard TomicJanuary 2008No.2
Jason KublerNovember 2009No.1
James DuckworthJune 2010No.7
Ben WaglandJanuary 2011No.10
Andrew WhittingtonMarch 2011No.6
Luke SavilleJuly 2011No.1
Andrew HarrisJanuary 2012No.6
Nick KyrgiosJuly 2012No.1
Thanasi KokkinakisDecember 2013No.10
Omar JasikaSeptember 2014No.6
Akira SantillanMarch 2015No.7
Alex de MinaurJanuary 2016No.2
Alexei PopyrinMay 2017No.2
Rinky HijikataDecember 2018No.9

Jones' younger sister, 15-year-old Emerson, was a girls' singles finalist at Australian Open 2024 and is currently ranked world No.4 in the ITF junior girls' rankings.

Alana Subasic is making giant moves in the latest girls' rankings, rising 37 spots to a career-high world No.90.

The 17-year-old from Sydney is now the No.3-ranked Australian and makes her top-100 debut following back-to-back singles final appearances in Thailand.

Since returning in January from a six-month injury lay-off due to a broken wrist, Subasic has won 22 of her 27 junior singles matches.

