Biography

On Court

  • Achieved career-high ITF World Junior Tour ranking of No.22 in January 2018
  • Reached quarterfinals in the US Open 2017 girls’ singles and doubles competitions
  • Won first professional singles title at ITF 15K tournament in Evansville in July 2018
  • Made Grand Slam-level debut in Australian Open 2023 qualifying.

Off Court

  • Parents are Darren and Karen
  • She has one younger sister, Sarah
  • Admires Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Kim Clijsters
  • Hobbies include cooking, skiing and puzzles
  • The Sydney-born Bolton originally represented USA, before switching nationality to Australia in 2022
  • Played college tennis at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) and majored in political science.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age25
Born24 March 2000
Birth PlaceSydney, Australia
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023671
2022688
2021556
2020597
2019580
2018687