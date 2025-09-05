- Biography
On Court
- Achieved career-high ITF World Junior Tour ranking of No.22 in January 2018
- Reached quarterfinals in the US Open 2017 girls’ singles and doubles competitions
- Won first professional singles title at ITF 15K tournament in Evansville in July 2018
- Made Grand Slam-level debut in Australian Open 2023 qualifying.
Off Court
- Parents are Darren and Karen
- She has one younger sister, Sarah
- Admires Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Kim Clijsters
- Hobbies include cooking, skiing and puzzles
- The Sydney-born Bolton originally represented USA, before switching nationality to Australia in 2022
- Played college tennis at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) and majored in political science.
Key statistics
|Age
|25
|Born
|24 March 2000
|Birth Place
|Sydney, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|671
|2022
|688
|2021
|556
|2020
|597
|2019
|580
|2018
|687