Australian women accomplish 28-year first at Indian Wells

Two Australians have progressed to the women's doubles semifinals at Indian Wells for the first time since 1996.

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez secured their spot with a hard-fought 7-5 3-6 [10-5] victory against the eighth-seeded combination of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko in today's quarterfinals.

The fourth seeds have now won seven consecutive matches, after scooping their biggest title together in San Diego earlier this month.

This continues a career-best run for 28-year-old Perez at the WTA 1000 tournament. The world No.8's previous best result was a second-round exit.

World No.3 Storm Hunter is also enjoying a career-best run in the Californian desert and secured her semifinal place yesterday alongside her Czech partner Katerina Siniakova.

It marks only the second time in the tournament's 35-year history that two Australians have progressed to the women's doubles semifinals.

The only previous time this occurred was 28 years ago, with Liz Smylie (partnering American Linda Wild) and Rennae Stubbs (partnering American Lisa Raymond) featuring among the final four teams.

The last Australian to win a women's doubles title at Indian Wells was Sam Stosur in 2007.

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [8] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 7-5 3-6 [10-5]

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Asia Muhammad (USA)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [1] Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL)

