Cleveland, USA, 25 August 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Women’s singles

Talia Gibson rises to a career-high ranking of world No.105 after advancing to the final 16 in Cleveland.

The 21-year-old continues her solid North American swing, improving to 13-4 since Wimbledon. Gibson recorded a straight-sets victory over Belgian Greet Minnen at the WTA 250 event before claiming the opening set against No.2 seed Wang Xinyu.

READ: Gibson rides high in the US

Meanwhile, Ajla Tomljanovic moves to Australian No.3 after her impressive performance in Monterrey.

Tomljanovic’s week was highlighted by a gutsy first-round win over local Renata Zarazua. The 32-year-old saved five match points against the Mexican in the three-hour encounter.

Also, Olivia Gadecki, Priscilla Hon, Astra Sharma, and Maddison Inglis climb up the rankings after their solid US Open qualifying campaigns.

READ: Hon, Aiava win through US Open qualifying

AUSSIE TOP 10

Player

Ranking

Move

Daria Kasatkina

No.18

-1

Maya Joint

No.43

-1

Ajla Tomljanovic

No.79

+5

Kimberly Birrell

No.83

-3

Talia Gibson

No.105

+2

Olivia Gadecki

No.121

+3

Priscilla Hon

No.126

+2

Astra Sharma

No.140

+4

Maddison Inglis

No.141

+4

Daria Saville

No.155

+2

Men’s singles

Tristan Schoolkate enters the US Open with a new career-best ranking. The West Australian improves to world No.96 after he progressed to the final round of qualifying in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

MORE: Schoolkate, Gibson awarded US Open wildcards

James Duckworth and Bernard Tomic have also risen this week. The pair climb the rankings following their milestone moments during US Open qualifying.

Duckworth begins his 10th US Open on Tuesday morning, after receiving main-draw entry as a lucky loser, while Tomic won his first US Open qualifying match in 15 years.

AUSSIE TOP 10

Player

Ranking

Move

Alex de Minaur

No.8

0

Alexei Popyrin

No.36

+1

Jordan Thompson

No.58

-1

Chris O’Connell

No.81

-2

Adam Walton

No.85

-3

Aleksandar Vukic

No.95

-2

Tristan Schoolkate

No.96

+1

Rinky Hijikata

No.103

-7

James Duckworth

No.106

+1

Bernard Tomic

No.168

+1

Men’s doubles

The US Open could see John-Patrick Smith re-enter the ATP top 50.

The 36-year-old is now ranked world No.51 after advancing to the quarterfinals in Winston-Salem.

He aims to become the fifth Australian to rank inside the world’s top 50, with only Great Britain boasting more players who are a part of the exclusive club.  

AUSSIE TOP 10

Player

Ranking

Move

Jordan Thompson

No.16

0

Max Purcell

No.23

0

John Peers

No.27

-1

Matt Ebden

No.50

-1

John Patrick-Smith

No.51

+1

Rinky Hijikata

No.56

0

Matthew Romios

No.75

0

Blake Bayldon

No.95

+1

Alexei Popyrin

No.138

0

Tristan Schoolkate

No.153

-2

Women’s doubles

Eight Australians are placed inside the WTA doubles top 200 after the latest rankings update.

Ellen Perez maintains her position atop the Australian podium, ranked world No.18. At US Open 2025, she hopes to become the fourth Australian to win the women’s doubles title this century, joining Ash Barty, Sam Stosur (who won twice), and Rennae Stubbs.  

AUSSIE TOP 10

Player

Ranking

Move

Ellen Perez

No.18

0

Olivia Gadecki

No.59

+1

Maya Joint

No.61

+1

Storm Hunter

No.94

-1

Petra Hule

No.133

-2

Kimberly Birrell

No.149

+1

Taylah Preston

No.176

0

Priscilla Hon

No.178

-1

Destanee Aiava

No.206

+1

Alexandra Osborne

No.210

+1

