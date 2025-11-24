Playford: Gibson and Jones battle for AO 2026 wildcard

Talia Gibson and Emerson Jones are in prime position to claim an Australian Open 2026 wildcard at the City of Playford Tennis International in South Australia this week, while Alex Bolt can also punch his ticket to Melbourne at the event.

Ranked No.1 and No.2 respectively, in the Australian Pro Tour wildcard points race, their performances in Playford could determine the wildcard recipient.

Gibson, who defeated Jones in the NSW Open final on Sunday, targets her third Australian Open main-draw appearance. A participant at her home Grand Slam in 2023 and 2025, the 21-year-old hopes to finish her career-best season on a high.

The West Australian competed in three of the four majors in 2025 – Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open – while also being selected for the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team earlier this month.

Six points separate Gibson (75 points) and Jones (69) atop the points race, with the latter aiming to return to the women’s singles main draw at Melbourne Park.

The former junior world No.1 has been the most consistent Australian in Brisbane and Sydney over the past fortnight, reaching the semifinals in Brisbane before her finals appearance on Sunday.

Taylah Preston remains in contention with 29 points, while Lizette Cabrera (15), Gabriella Da Silva Fick (15), Maddison Inglis (15), and Destanee Aiava (12) are among the players with a mathematical chance.

Brisbane Challenger champion, Alex Bolt, and Sydney Challenger champion, James Duckworth, are locked in a tight battle for the men’s AO 2026 wildcard with one tournament to go.

After prevailing in Sydney, Duckworth not only levelled Bolt in the race with 87 points, but also ensured a top-100 return.

However, given that Duckworth was ranked outside of the top 100 at the rankings deadline on 17 November, he remains eligible to win the wildcard in Playford. The men’s final could decide which player obtains the wildcard.

The duo lead Dane Sweeny (34), Jason Kubler (22), James McCabe (22), Tai Sach (18), and Jake Delaney (16), who can also receive direct entry into the Australian major.

Meanwhile, father-son duo Lleyton and Cruz Hewitt will once again team up in the doubles in Playford. Lleyton made his return in Sydney last week, competing in his first tournament since Australian Open 2020.

