James McCabe

australian-flag

Australia

active

Everything so far the last two years has just been a learning experience from travelling and you just don't know what to expect until you do it.

James McCabe, 15 Jan 2025
James Mccabe wins a point

Biography

On Court

  • Coached by his father, Patrick
  • Won 16/u Australian Championships in 2019
  • Peaked at world No.71 in ITF World Junior Tour rankings in October 2021
  • Earned first ATP Tour ranking points in 2021 after reaching two ITF Futures quarterfinals in Tunisia
  • Rose almost 1,000 places in the ATP rankings in 2022, helped by reaching Australian Pro Tour finals in Canberra and Bendigo
  • Reached first ATP Challenger semifinals (Bengaluru, Puerto Vallarta) in 2023, allowing him to crack the top 300.

Off Court

  • Tossed the coin at the Australian Open 2013 semifinal clash between Novak Djokovic and David Ferrer
  • Set the 10 and under Australian beep test record in 2013 with 12.1
  • Also talented in cricket, swimming and football
  • Male Junior Athlete of the Year finalist at 2021 Australian Tennis Awards.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age22
Born5 July 2003
Birth PlaceIba Zambales, Philippines
LivesSydney, New South Wales
Height185 cm
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023272
2022412
20211415

Gallery