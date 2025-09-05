- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
- Coached by his father, Patrick
- Won 16/u Australian Championships in 2019
- Peaked at world No.71 in ITF World Junior Tour rankings in October 2021
- Earned first ATP Tour ranking points in 2021 after reaching two ITF Futures quarterfinals in Tunisia
- Rose almost 1,000 places in the ATP rankings in 2022, helped by reaching Australian Pro Tour finals in Canberra and Bendigo
- Reached first ATP Challenger semifinals (Bengaluru, Puerto Vallarta) in 2023, allowing him to crack the top 300.
Off Court
- Tossed the coin at the Australian Open 2013 semifinal clash between Novak Djokovic and David Ferrer
- Set the 10 and under Australian beep test record in 2013 with 12.1
- Also talented in cricket, swimming and football
- Male Junior Athlete of the Year finalist at 2021 Australian Tennis Awards.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|22
|Born
|5 July 2003
|Birth Place
|Iba Zambales, Philippines
|Lives
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Height
|185 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|272
|2022
|412
|2021
|1415
Latest news
Gallery
James McCabe Australian Open round 2 2025
James McCabe in action during the 2nd round on Court 3 at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
James McCabe Wimbledon qualifying 2025
James McCabe in action during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
James McCabe Wimbledon qualifying 2025
James McCabe competing during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
James McCabe Wimbledon qualifying 2025
James McCabe plays during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
James McCabe Wimbledon qualifying 2025
James McCabe during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
James McCabe Australian Open round 2 2025
James McCabe competing during the 2nd round on Court 3 at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6