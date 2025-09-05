Kody Pearson

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Partnered Daniel Groundwater to win the 2011 Optus 12’s Australian Championships
- Singles finalist at the Optus 12s & 14s Spring Nationals, falling to doubles partner Benard Nkomba
- Since 2018-19 season, has played US college tennis at the University of Tulsa; he is majoring in exercise and sports science
- Won five straight matches to reach quarterfinals of ITF Futures event in Monastir as un unranked qualifier, among 25 matches he won in 2021.
- In 2022, advanced to first ITF Futures semifinals (Castelo Branco, Wellington)
- Cracked ATP top 1,000 for first time in December 2022
- A big fan of Roger Federer; ideal mixed doubles partner would be Kim Clijsters.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|25
|Born
|26 July 1999
|Birth Place
|Sydney, (New South Wales)
|Lives
|New South Wales
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2022
|1065
|2021
|1369
|2018
|1966
|2017
|1858
|2016
|1404
|2015
|1997
|2014
|1714