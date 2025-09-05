Kody Pearson

I came here with the goal of making a semi, and I've beaten that goal. So (l'm looking to) set a new one and hopefully come away with the championship.

Kody Pearson, 9 Dec 2016
Biography

On Court

  • Partnered Daniel Groundwater to win the 2011 Optus 12’s Australian Championships
  • Singles finalist at the Optus 12s & 14s Spring Nationals, falling to doubles partner Benard Nkomba
  • Since 2018-19 season, has played US college tennis at the University of Tulsa; he is majoring in exercise and sports science
  • Won five straight matches to reach quarterfinals of ITF Futures event in Monastir as un unranked qualifier, among 25 matches he won in 2021.
  • In 2022, advanced to first ITF Futures semifinals (Castelo Branco, Wellington)
  • Cracked ATP top 1,000 for first time in December 2022
  • A big fan of Roger Federer; ideal mixed doubles partner would be Kim Clijsters.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age25
Born26 July 1999
Birth PlaceSydney, (New South Wales)
LivesNew South Wales
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
20221065
20211369
20181966
20171858
20161404
20151997
20141714