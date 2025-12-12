Heaton Pann: A rising star of Australian tennis

By this Sunday, Queenslander Heaton Pann could have booked his ticket to Melbourne Park to compete in his maiden Australian Open junior campaign. It would kickstart the road to achieving his long-term goal of winning multiple Grand Slams.

Currently in the quarterfinals of the 16/u Australian Championships in Launceston, Pann is three wins away from earning a place in the Australian Open 2026 boys’ singles main draw, as well as entry into the AGL Loy Yang Traralgon Junior International.

In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Pann details his long-term ambition, his admiration for two tennis legends, and the best piece of advice he has received.

Tennis.com.au: Heaton, how did you get into tennis?

Heaton Pann: I started tennis at five years old. My brother and sister used to play tennis, so I picked up their racquet and instantly fell in love with the sport.

Who is your favourite player?

When I was younger, I loved Federer, but now I love Djokovic. I like how well they play, and their achievements are insane.

Speaking of achievements, what has been your favourite tennis achievement?

Representing Australia last year, going to Europe, travelling the world, and winning a lot of big tournaments.

What did the experience of going to Europe do for your game?

I really learnt so much from that trip. I learnt to be tougher, learnt to have more mongrel. It was so good.

What’s been the best piece of advice that you have received?

I’d say be happy. You play better when you’re happy, when you’re relaxed, when you’re not uptight.

What’s your long-term tennis goal?

My long-term tennis goal is to be world No.1 and hopefully win multiple Grand Slams.

