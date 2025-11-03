Next generation takes centre stage at end-of-season national finals

Australia’s best junior tennis players are preparing to compete for the Australian Championships junior titles across the 12/u, 14/u, 16/u and 18/u age groups.

Kicking off the summer swing, the 2025 12/u and 14/u De Minaur Junior Tour Finals returns to Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre this week from 3 to 9 November after more than 150 of the nation’s top-ranked juniors earned their place through standout performances across the season.

Rebranded as the De Minaur Junior Tour in 2024 along with the launch of the Alex de Minaur Foundation, Australian world No.6 Alex de Minaur is supporting high-achieving juniors through new pathways, mentorship opportunities and experiences designed to help them reach the next level.

In Sydney, winners of each age group – one boy and one girl from each of the 12/u and 14/u events – along with two Spirit of Tennis award recipients will earn a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Alex de Minaur Foundation Camp in January, where they’ll train alongside and learn directly from De Minaur himself.

Attention then turns to Tasmania, which will host its first national junior championship event in more than 25 years. The 2025 18/u Australian Championships will be held at the Launceston Regional Tennis Centre from 1 to 7 December, followed by the 16/u Australian Championships from 8 to 14 December.

“These events sit at the heart of our player pathway,” Tennis Australia Chief Performance Officer Tim Jolley said. “The national finals bring together our most promising young players and gives them a chance to test themselves against the very best players from all across the country.

“By expanding the finals to new locations, we’re opening the door for more communities to experience the excitement of elite junior competition, while creating stronger connections between grassroots and performance tennis.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for our juniors, with more opportunities than ever to develop and take the next step on their tennis journey.”

More than 100 players will compete across the two age groups in Tasmania, with major opportunities on offer. The 18/u singles champions will receive main draw wildcards into both the 2026 Burnie and Launceston International Australian Pro Tour events, while the 16/u winners will secure main draw entries into the 2026 Australian Open Junior Championships and the AGL Loy Yang Traralgon Junior International.

beIN Sports Connect will stream all feature court matches and selected finals live during the final four days of competition of both the 18/u and 16/u events.

