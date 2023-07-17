Ranking movers: Ebden makes top-10 debut in doubles

Men's singles

Chris O'Connell rises to a career-high world No.67 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 29-year-old improves six places after reaching the third round during a career-best run at Wimbledon.

Aleksandar Vukic, up four spots to world No.83, is also at a new career-high.

Tristan Schoolkate is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 52 places to a career-high world No.274. The 22-year-old from Perth recently made his first semifinal appearance at ATP Challenger level.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.18 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.37 -4 Chris O'Connell No.67 +6 Jordan Thompson No.69 +1 Max Purcell No.71 -7 Aleksandar Vukic No.83 +4 Jason Kubler No.85 -8 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.88 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.91 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.116 -2

Women's singles

Astra Sharma is one of the biggest movers in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The resurgent 27-year-old, who recently contested her first singles final in more than two years, rises 39 places to world No.216. This propels Sharma back inside the Australian top 10.

Arina Rodionova continues to thrive at ITF level and recently made her fifth final of the season. This sees the 33-year-old move up 23 places to world No.211.

Seone Mendez is also on the rise, improving 68 places to world No.287 after reaching her fourth ITF final this year.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.63 0 Kimberly Birrell No.111 +6 Olivia Gadecki No.141 -4 Storm Hunter No.154 +8 Jaimee Fourlis No.165 +4 Priscilla Hon No.175 +4 Lizette Cabrera No.208 +6 Arina Rodionova No.211 +23 Astra Sharma No.216 +39 Daria Saville No.222 +9

Men's doubles

Matt Ebden makes his top-10 debut in the this week's ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 35-year-old from Perth climbs up six spots to world No.10 after reaching the Wimbledon doubles semifinals alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

Ebden's previous career-high ranking was world No.15, achieved in May earlier this year.

There are also new career-highs for Tristan Schoolkate (up 21 places to world No.176), Calum Puttergill (rising 18 spots to world No.180) and Adam Walton (up 38 spots to world No.214).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.10 +6 John Peers No.29 0 Jason Kubler No.31 0 Rinky Hijikata No.37 0 Max Purcell No.51 +5 Nick Kyrgios No.57 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.92 -3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.95 +1 Luke Saville No.109 -2 Andrew Harris No.125 -13

Women's doubles

Storm Hunter returns to the world's top five in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 28-year-old rises two spots to world No.5 after becoming the first Australian in 10 years to reach a Wimbledon ladies' doubles final.

Daria Saville is the biggest mover of the week, climbing 59 places to world No.176 after scoring her first doubles win at Wimbledon in seven years.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.5 +2 Ellen Perez No.9 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.112 -8 Olivia Gadecki No.145 -2 Alexandra Bozovic No.157 +1 Elysia Bolton No.167 +4 Talia Gibson No.175 +2 Daria Saville No.176 +59 Astra Sharma No.198 +1 Destanee Aiava No.209 +6

