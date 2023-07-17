Ranking movers: Ebden makes top-10 debut in doubles

Men's singles
Chris O'Connell rises to a career-high world No.67 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.
The 29-year-old improves six places after reaching the third round during a career-best run at Wimbledon.
Aleksandar Vukic, up four spots to world No.83, is also at a new career-high.
Tristan Schoolkate is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 52 places to a career-high world No.274. The 22-year-old from Perth recently made his first semifinal appearance at ATP Challenger level.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.18
|-1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.37
|-4
|Chris O'Connell
|No.67
|+6
|Jordan Thompson
|No.69
|+1
|Max Purcell
|No.71
|-7
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.83
|+4
|Jason Kubler
|No.85
|-8
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.88
|+2
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.91
|+2
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.116
|-2
Women's singles
Astra Sharma is one of the biggest movers in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.
The resurgent 27-year-old, who recently contested her first singles final in more than two years, rises 39 places to world No.216. This propels Sharma back inside the Australian top 10.
Arina Rodionova continues to thrive at ITF level and recently made her fifth final of the season. This sees the 33-year-old move up 23 places to world No.211.
Seone Mendez is also on the rise, improving 68 places to world No.287 after reaching her fourth ITF final this year.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.63
|0
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.111
|+6
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.141
|-4
|Storm Hunter
|No.154
|+8
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.165
|+4
|Priscilla Hon
|No.175
|+4
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.208
|+6
|Arina Rodionova
|No.211
|+23
|Astra Sharma
|No.216
|+39
|Daria Saville
|No.222
|+9
Men's doubles
Matt Ebden makes his top-10 debut in the this week's ATP Tour doubles rankings.
The 35-year-old from Perth climbs up six spots to world No.10 after reaching the Wimbledon doubles semifinals alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.
Ebden's previous career-high ranking was world No.15, achieved in May earlier this year.
There are also new career-highs for Tristan Schoolkate (up 21 places to world No.176), Calum Puttergill (rising 18 spots to world No.180) and Adam Walton (up 38 spots to world No.214).
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Matt Ebden
|No.10
|+6
|John Peers
|No.29
|0
|Jason Kubler
|No.31
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.37
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.51
|+5
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.57
|+2
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.92
|-3
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.95
|+1
|Luke Saville
|No.109
|-2
|Andrew Harris
|No.125
|-13
Women's doubles
Storm Hunter returns to the world's top five in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.
The 28-year-old rises two spots to world No.5 after becoming the first Australian in 10 years to reach a Wimbledon ladies' doubles final.
Daria Saville is the biggest mover of the week, climbing 59 places to world No.176 after scoring her first doubles win at Wimbledon in seven years.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.5
|+2
|Ellen Perez
|No.9
|0
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.112
|-8
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.145
|-2
|Alexandra Bozovic
|No.157
|+1
|Elysia Bolton
|No.167
|+4
|Talia Gibson
|No.175
|+2
|Daria Saville
|No.176
|+59
|Astra Sharma
|No.198
|+1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.209
|+6
> READ: Take a look at the top-performing Aussies this week
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!