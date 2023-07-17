Ranking movers: Ebden makes top-10 debut in doubles

A semifinal run at Wimbledon has propelled Matt Ebden into the world's top 10 in doubles for the first time in his career.

Monday 17 July 2023
Leigh Rogers
London, Great Britain
Men's singles

Chris O'Connell rises to a career-high world No.67 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 29-year-old improves six places after reaching the third round during a career-best run at Wimbledon.

Aleksandar Vukic, up four spots to world No.83, is also at a new career-high.

Tristan Schoolkate is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 52 places to a career-high world No.274. The 22-year-old from Perth recently made his first semifinal appearance at ATP Challenger level.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.18-1
Nick KyrgiosNo.37-4
Chris O'ConnellNo.67+6
Jordan ThompsonNo.69+1
Max PurcellNo.71-7
Aleksandar VukicNo.83+4
Jason KublerNo.85-8
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.88+2
Alexei PopyrinNo.91+2
Rinky HijikataNo.116-2
Women's singles

Astra Sharma is one of the biggest movers in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The resurgent 27-year-old, who recently contested her first singles final in more than two years, rises 39 places to world No.216. This propels Sharma back inside the Australian top 10.

Arina Rodionova continues to thrive at ITF level and recently made her fifth final of the season. This sees the 33-year-old move up 23 places to world No.211.

Seone Mendez is also on the rise, improving 68 places to world No.287 after reaching her fourth ITF final this year.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.630
Kimberly BirrellNo.111+6
Olivia GadeckiNo.141-4
Storm HunterNo.154+8
Jaimee FourlisNo.165+4
Priscilla HonNo.175+4
Lizette CabreraNo.208+6
Arina RodionovaNo.211+23
Astra SharmaNo.216+39
Daria SavilleNo.222+9
Men's doubles

Matt Ebden makes his top-10 debut in the this week's ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 35-year-old from Perth climbs up six spots to world No.10 after reaching the Wimbledon doubles semifinals alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

Ebden's previous career-high ranking was world No.15, achieved in May earlier this year.

There are also new career-highs for Tristan Schoolkate (up 21 places to world No.176), Calum Puttergill (rising 18 spots to world No.180) and Adam Walton (up 38 spots to world No.214).

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Matt EbdenNo.10+6
John PeersNo.290
Jason KublerNo.310
Rinky HijikataNo.370
Max PurcellNo.51+5
Nick KyrgiosNo.57+2
John-Patrick SmithNo.92-3
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.95+1
Luke SavilleNo.109-2
Andrew HarrisNo.125-13
Women's doubles

Storm Hunter returns to the world's top five in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 28-year-old rises two spots to world No.5 after becoming the first Australian in 10 years to reach a Wimbledon ladies' doubles final.

Daria Saville is the biggest mover of the week, climbing 59 places to world No.176 after scoring her first doubles win at Wimbledon in seven years.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.5+2
Ellen PerezNo.90
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.112-8
Olivia GadeckiNo.145-2
Alexandra BozovicNo.157+1
Elysia BoltonNo.167+4
Talia GibsonNo.175+2
Daria SavilleNo.176+59
Astra SharmaNo.198+1
Destanee AiavaNo.209+6

