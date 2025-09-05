Seone Mendez

I haven’t actually played many at this level, so to even get this far it’s good.

Seone Mendez, 30 Oct 2018
Biography

On Court

  • Knew at age 13 she was good enough to try becoming a professional player
  • In 2011, won the National Optus 12’s & 14’s Spring tournament
  • 2011 season ended with a trip to America to compete overseas, adding to her previous appearances in Croatia and France
  • Prefers both hard and clay court surfaces
  • Thinks her game most close resembles Justine Henin’s
  • Says her dream tennis scenario would involve beating Henin in three sets in a French Open final
  • Ultimate professional goal is to reach world No.1
  • Qualified for first WTA event in August 2021 and went on to make quarterfinals
  • Made top-200 singles debut in March 2022
  • Advanced to the final qualifying round at Roland Garros in May 2022.

Off Court

  • If not trying to become a professional tennis player, would be studying to become a sport physio and tennis coach
  • Her perfect day would involve relaxing, reading and being with family.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age26
Born15 May 1999
Birth placeSydney, New South Wales
LivesSydney, New South Wales
PlaysRight-handed
CoachGabriel Mendez and Jarrad Bunt

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023241
2022320
2021212
2020275
2019372
2018499
2017479
2016850
2015961