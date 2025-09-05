Seone Mendez

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Knew at age 13 she was good enough to try becoming a professional player
- In 2011, won the National Optus 12’s & 14’s Spring tournament
- 2011 season ended with a trip to America to compete overseas, adding to her previous appearances in Croatia and France
- Prefers both hard and clay court surfaces
- Thinks her game most close resembles Justine Henin’s
- Says her dream tennis scenario would involve beating Henin in three sets in a French Open final
- Ultimate professional goal is to reach world No.1
- Qualified for first WTA event in August 2021 and went on to make quarterfinals
- Made top-200 singles debut in March 2022
- Advanced to the final qualifying round at Roland Garros in May 2022.
Off Court
- If not trying to become a professional tennis player, would be studying to become a sport physio and tennis coach
- Her perfect day would involve relaxing, reading and being with family.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|26
|Born
|15 May 1999
|Birth place
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Lives
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Gabriel Mendez and Jarrad Bunt
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|241
|2022
|320
|2021
|212
|2020
|275
|2019
|372
|2018
|499
|2017
|479
|2016
|850
|2015
|961