Arina Rodionova

Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis shortly before turning three years of age
- Favourite surface is hard court, while her forehand is her favourite shot
- Tennis idols include Martina Hingis, Justine Henin and the Bryan brothers
- Cracked the top 150 in singles 2017 and top 50 in doubles in 2015
- Has contested the main draw in doubles at all four Grand Slam events; best result was reaching the quarterfinals at Australian Open 2016 with sister Anastasia
- Made Fed Cup debut in 2016 against Slovakia
- Saved seven match points to defeat No.16 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round of Wimbledon 2017
- Reached ITF 100K finals on grass in Nottingham (2021) and Surbiton (2022), the biggest singles finals of her career
- Underwent wrist surgery in 2022 and was sidelined for six months
- In 2023, won 10th professional singles title at the Australian Pro Tour event in Swan Hill, her first singles title in four years
- Claimed a career-high seven ITF singles titles during a resurgent 2023 season
- Became Australia’s top-ranked woman in singles during December 2023
- Broke into the world’s top 100 in singles in February 2024. At age 34, Rodionova became the oldest woman to achieve this feat in WTA Tour history
- Was among a record five Australian women to qualify at US Open 2024
Off Court
- Sister Anastasia also played professional tennis; their father Ivan is a tennis coach while mother Natalia is a homemaker
- Granted Australian citizenship in January 2014
- Married AFL footballer Ty Vickery in Melbourne in December 2015
- Her favourite cities are Melbourne, Moscow and Lisbon
- When not playing tennis, enjoys horse riding, swimming, listening to music and reading; favourite book is “12 Chairs”, a novel in Russian by Ilya Ilf
- Believes a sense of humour “is the most important thing above all”
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|35
|Born
|15 December 1989
|Birth place
|Tambov, Russia
|Lives
|Melbourne, Australia
|Height
|168cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Cara Black
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|148
|2022
|297
|2021
|152
|2020
|168
|2019
|203
|2018
|168
|2017
|117
|2016
|184
|2015
|333
|2014
|260
|2013
|201
|2012
|269
|2011
|238
|2010
|185
|2009
|204
|2008
|285
|2007
|322
|2006
|506
|2005
|779
Latest news
Gallery
Arina Rodionova Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Arina Rodionova in action during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Arina Rodionova Brisbane International 2024
Arina Rodionova in action against Sofia Kenin of USA on Pat Rafter Arena during the 2024 Brisbane International
Arina Rodionova Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Arina Rodionova during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Arina Rodionova Brisbane International 2024
Arina Rodionova plays Sofia Kenin of USA on Pat Rafter Arena during the 2024 Brisbane International
Arina Rodionova Brisbane International 2024
Arina Rodionova in action during her round one match against Martina Trevisan of Italy on Pat Rafter Arena on day one of the 2024 Brisbane International
Arina Rodionova Billie Jean King Cup qualifier 2024
Arina Rodionova plays Giuliana Olmos of Mexico during the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane
