Arina Rodionova

australian-flag

Australia

active

We’re already thinking about how we can do it (defend our title), we’re booking the tickets for next year.

Arina Rodionova, 17 Feb 2020
Arina Rodionova celebrates a point

Biography

On Court

  • Began playing tennis shortly before turning three years of age
  • Favourite surface is hard court, while her forehand is her favourite shot
  • Tennis idols include Martina Hingis, Justine Henin and the Bryan brothers
  • Cracked the top 150 in singles 2017 and top 50 in doubles in 2015
  • Has contested the main draw in doubles at all four Grand Slam events; best result was reaching the quarterfinals at Australian Open 2016 with sister Anastasia
  • Made Fed Cup debut in 2016 against Slovakia
  • Saved seven match points to defeat No.16 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round of Wimbledon 2017
  • Reached ITF 100K finals on grass in Nottingham (2021) and Surbiton (2022), the biggest singles finals of her career
  • Underwent wrist surgery in 2022 and was sidelined for six months
  • In 2023, won 10th professional singles title at the Australian Pro Tour event in Swan Hill, her first singles title in four years
  • Claimed a career-high seven ITF singles titles during a resurgent 2023 season
  • Became Australia’s top-ranked woman in singles during December 2023
  • Broke into the world’s top 100 in singles in February 2024. At age 34, Rodionova became the oldest woman to achieve this feat in WTA Tour history
  • Was among a record five Australian women to qualify at US Open 2024

Off Court

  • Sister Anastasia also played professional tennis; their father Ivan is a tennis coach while mother Natalia is a homemaker
  • Granted Australian citizenship in January 2014
  • Married AFL footballer Ty Vickery in Melbourne in December 2015
  • Her favourite cities are Melbourne, Moscow and Lisbon
  • When not playing tennis, enjoys horse riding, swimming, listening to music and reading; favourite book is “12 Chairs”, a novel in Russian by Ilya Ilf
  • Believes a sense of humour “is the most important thing above all”

Statistics

Key statistics

Age35
Born15 December 1989
Birth placeTambov, Russia
LivesMelbourne, Australia
Height168cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachCara Black

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023148
2022297
2021152
2020168
2019203
2018168
2017117
2016184
2015333
2014260
2013201
2012269
2011238
2010185
2009204
2008285
2007322
2006506
2005779

