Ranking movers: Aussies on the rise

Jordan Thompson has skyrocketed up the world rankings after claiming his second career ATP Tour doubles title.

Tuesday 11 April 2023
Leigh Rogers
Australia
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 23: Jordan Thompson of Australia practices ahead of the 2023 United Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena on December 23, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for Tennis Australia)
Men's singles

Chris O'Connell has jumped to No.4 in the Australian rankings, rising five spots to world No.82 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

Aleksandar Vukic sits just outside the Aussie top 10 at world No.144, improving seven places after qualifying at an ATP tournament in Houston last week.

Blake Ellis is one of the biggest movers of the week, skyrocketing up 73 places to world No.519 after advancing to his career-first ITF Futures final. The 24-year-old finished runner-up at an ITF 25 event in India.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.190
Nick KyrgiosNo.27-2
Jason KublerNo.70+1
Chris O'ConnellNo.82+5
Max PurcellNo.860
Jordan ThompsonNo.89-5
Alexei PopyrinNo.94+1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.109-4
James DuckworthNo.115-5
Rinky HijikataNo.137-1

Women's singles

There has been no change to the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. Ajla Tomljanovic drops four places this week, but remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.36.

Petra Hule and Talia Gibson are both challenging for a spot inside the Aussie top 10. Hule improves five spots to a new career-high of world No.336 this week, while Gibson rises 12 spots to world No.348 after their efforts at ITF tournaments in Japan.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.36-4
Kimberly BirrellNo.114+1
Daria SavilleNo.128+1
Olivia GadeckiNo.150+1
Priscilla HonNo.163-3
Jaimee FourlisNo.177-4
Storm HunterNo.195-3
Lizette CabreraNo.257-4
Astra SharmaNo.262-5
Alexandra BozovicNo.293+1
Men's doubles

Several Aussies are on the rise in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings after enjoying title-winning runs.

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson won their first ATP title as a team in Houston. It is 28-year-old Thompson's second career ATP doubles title and first in more than six years, which sees him climb 93 places to world No.157.

Adam Walton takes biggest movers honours, rising 151 spots to a career-high world No.301 after claiming his first ATP Challenger title in Mexico.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Matt EbdenNo.25-3
Jason KublerNo.31+5
Rinky HijikataNo.370
John PeersNo.41-1
Nick KyrgiosNo.58-4
Max PurcellNo.59-2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.73+1
Luke SavilleNo.83-3
John-Patrick SmithNo.94-1
Andrew HarrisNo.112-1
Women's doubles

Storm Hunter is verging on a top-10 return in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings. The 28-year-old rises one spot to world No.11 after reaching a WTA 500 semifinal in Charleston last week.

Hunter, who achieved a career-high world No.8 in October last year, has won 13 of her 19 matches so far this season.

Elysia Bolton returns to the Australian top 10 this week, replacing Astra Sharma who has tumbled 145 places to world No.287 after ranking points were removed from her title-winning run in Bogota last year.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.11+1
Ellen PerezNo.160
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.111-3
Daria SavilleNo.155+1
Ajla TomljanovicNo.172-1
Alexandra BozovicNo.1830
Olivia GadeckiNo.205+1
Talia GibsonNo.218+1
Kimberly BirrellNo.233+2
Elysia BoltonNo.239+2

