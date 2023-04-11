Ranking movers: Aussies on the rise

Men's singles

Chris O'Connell has jumped to No.4 in the Australian rankings, rising five spots to world No.82 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

Aleksandar Vukic sits just outside the Aussie top 10 at world No.144, improving seven places after qualifying at an ATP tournament in Houston last week.

Blake Ellis is one of the biggest movers of the week, skyrocketing up 73 places to world No.519 after advancing to his career-first ITF Futures final. The 24-year-old finished runner-up at an ITF 25 event in India.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.19 0 Nick Kyrgios No.27 -2 Jason Kubler No.70 +1 Chris O'Connell No.82 +5 Max Purcell No.86 0 Jordan Thompson No.89 -5 Alexei Popyrin No.94 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.109 -4 James Duckworth No.115 -5 Rinky Hijikata No.137 -1

> READ: De Minaur targeting a top-10 breakthrough

Women's singles

There has been no change to the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. Ajla Tomljanovic drops four places this week, but remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.36.

Petra Hule and Talia Gibson are both challenging for a spot inside the Aussie top 10. Hule improves five spots to a new career-high of world No.336 this week, while Gibson rises 12 spots to world No.348 after their efforts at ITF tournaments in Japan.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.36 -4 Kimberly Birrell No.114 +1 Daria Saville No.128 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.150 +1 Priscilla Hon No.163 -3 Jaimee Fourlis No.177 -4 Storm Hunter No.195 -3 Lizette Cabrera No.257 -4 Astra Sharma No.262 -5 Alexandra Bozovic No.293 +1

Men's doubles

Several Aussies are on the rise in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings after enjoying title-winning runs.

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson won their first ATP title as a team in Houston. It is 28-year-old Thompson's second career ATP doubles title and first in more than six years, which sees him climb 93 places to world No.157.

Adam Walton takes biggest movers honours, rising 151 spots to a career-high world No.301 after claiming his first ATP Challenger title in Mexico.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.25 -3 Jason Kubler No.31 +5 Rinky Hijikata No.37 0 John Peers No.41 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.58 -4 Max Purcell No.59 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.73 +1 Luke Saville No.83 -3 John-Patrick Smith No.94 -1 Andrew Harris No.112 -1

Women's doubles

Storm Hunter is verging on a top-10 return in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings. The 28-year-old rises one spot to world No.11 after reaching a WTA 500 semifinal in Charleston last week.

Hunter, who achieved a career-high world No.8 in October last year, has won 13 of her 19 matches so far this season.

> READ: Storm Hunter - "Never give up"

Elysia Bolton returns to the Australian top 10 this week, replacing Astra Sharma who has tumbled 145 places to world No.287 after ranking points were removed from her title-winning run in Bogota last year.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.11 +1 Ellen Perez No.16 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.111 -3 Daria Saville No.155 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.172 -1 Alexandra Bozovic No.183 0 Olivia Gadecki No.205 +1 Talia Gibson No.218 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.233 +2 Elysia Bolton No.239 +2

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!