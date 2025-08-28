Ebden and Thompson to begin search for US Open glory

For Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson, US Open 2025 could well be a dress rehearsal for next month's Davis Cup tie against Belgium.

As the highest-ranked doubles players in Australia's Davis Cup team for their first home tie in three years, they will compete in their first Grand Slam together at Flushing Meadows.

Thompson looks to defend his 2024 doubles crown in New York after he and Max Purcell won their maiden major title there last year.





Ebden is also no stranger to a deep US Open doubles run. The 37-year-old reached the US Open final in 2023 alongside former world No.1 Rohan Bopanna.

With a 6-1 record as a pairing, Ebden and Thompson have form on their side, having won the 's-Hertogenbosch title in June.

They begin their campaign against Argentines Francisco Cerundolo and Federico Agustin Gomez.

Ebden and Thompson headline a group of 12 Australians competing in doubles action during the tournament.

Rinky Hijikata aims to make his second-straight Grand Slam doubles final when he reunites with Dutchman David Pel.

John Peers, John-Patrick Smith, Matthew Romios, and Tristan Schoolkate are also set to feature.

In women's doubles, Ellen Perez will be seeded sixth in New York alongside Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok. Perez and Kichenok look to build on their WTA 1000 semifinal appearance in Cincinnati.

Also, Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki will combine, while Maya Joint and Storm Hunter will pair up with respective Americans Caty McNally and Desirae Krawczyk.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

COMING UP

Men's doubles, first round

[16] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)/Federico Agustin Gomez (ARG)

John Peers (AUS)/Jackson Withrow (USA) v Zizou Bergs (BEL)/Raphael Collignon (BEL)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Fernando Romboli (BRA) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/David Pel (NED) v [9] Hugo Nys (MON)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

Matthew Romios (AUS)/Ryan Seggerman (USA) v Tomas Machac (CZE)/Matej Vocel (CZE)

Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)/Luciano Darderi (ITA) v Theo Arribage (FRA)/Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Women's doubles, first round

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Venus Williams (USA)

Maya Joint (AUS)/Caty McNally (USA) v [14] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)/Laura Siegemund (GER)

Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Alycia Parks (USA)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Storm Hunter (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v Hailey Baptiste (USA)/Whitney Osuigwe (USA)

