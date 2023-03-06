Ranking movers: De Minaur, Purcell climb following title-winning runs

Men's singles

Alex de Minaur has returned to the world's top 20 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 24-year-old rises four places to world No.18 after winning the biggest title of his career at Acapulco. This sees De Minaur leapfrog Nick Kyrgios as the Australian No.1.

Max Purcell is also celebrating a major milestone, making his top-100 debut after sweeping a third consecutive ATP Challenger title in India. This propels the 24-year-old, who was ranked No.203 three weeks ago, up 21 places to a career-high world No.95.

Chris O'Connell (up six places to world No.86) and Thanasi Kokkinakis (up seven spots to world No.94) are also on the move following their second-round appearances at an ATP 500 tournament in Dubai.

Tristan Schoolkate makes his top-300 debut this week. The 22-year-old from Perth rises 34 places to a career-high world No.298 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title in Swan Hill.

Philip Sekulic, a 19-year-old from Brisbane, finished runner-up in Swan Hill and improves 46 positions to a career-high world No.483.

Adam Walton is also at a new career-high, improving 38 spots to world No.329 after reaching an ITF final in the Dominican Republic. The 23-year-old was beaten in the final by fellow Aussie Alex Bolt, who jumps up 86 places to world No.438.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.18 +4 Nick Kyrgios No.22 -3 Jason Kubler No.75 -4 Chris O'Connell No.86 +6 Jordan Thompson No.87 -6 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.94 +7 Max Purcell No.95 +21 Alexei Popyrin No.101 -3 James Duckworth No.114 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.130 -7

Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell continues her impressive rise, setting a new career-high at world No.115 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

Olivia Gadecki (up two spots to world No.144) and Alexandra Bozovic (up three places to world No.294) also sit at career-highs this week.

Arina Rodionova takes biggest mover honours, skyrocketing up 51 places to world No.299 following her title-winning run at an Australian Pro Tour event in Swan Hill. The 33-year-old from Melbourne captured her 10th career ITF singles title - and first since 2018.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.34 -1 Daria Saville No.64 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.115 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.144 +2 Jaimee Fourlis No.152 0 Priscilla Hon No.189 -4 Storm Hunter No.197 -1 Astra Sharma No.207 -2 Lizette Cabrera No.253 -2 Alexandra Bozovic No.294 +3

Men's doubles

Andrew Harris has set a new career-high of world No.113 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 28-year-old from Melbourne rises seven places after qualifying at an ATP 500 tournament in Dubai last week alongside fellow Australian John-Patrick Smith.

Callum Puttergill is also at new career-high, improving eight places to world No.219 following a runner-up finish at an Australian Pro Tour tournament in Swan Hill.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Jason Kubler No.32 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.36 -3 Matt Ebden No.37 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.44 -4 John Peers No.46 -4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.55 -5 Max Purcell No.61 -2 Luke Saville No.80 -2 John-Patrick Smith No.90 -1 Andrew Harris No.113 +7

Women's doubles

Kimberly Birrell is the biggest mover in the latest WTA doubles rankings, soaring 151 places to a career-high world No.209. The 24-year-old from the Gold Coast was a finalist in Monterrey. It was her second career WTA doubles final appearance and first in seven years.

World No.18 Ellen Perez also had an encouraging week, advancing to her 14th career WTA final and first this season.

Olivia Tjandramulia climbs 12 spots to world No.112 after reaching her second career WTA-level semifinal, while Olivia Gadecki is verging on a return to the Australian top 10. Gadecki improves 47 places this week to world No.273 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title in Swan Hill.

Gadecki's partner Lily Fairclough, a 17-year-old from Perth, rises to a career-high world No.573 after capturing her first professional title.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.14 0 Ellen Perez No.18 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.112 +12 Ajla Tomljanovic No.135 0 Astra Sharma No.141 +1 Daria Saville No.154 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.209 +151 Talia Gibson No.222 -3 Alexandra Bozovic No.230 -4 Alana Parnaby No.235 -5

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!